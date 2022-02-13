February 13, 2022 16:42

Germany said on Sunday that it does not expect results from its adviser’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but a senior German official said at the same time that it was important to hold a dialogue between the two parties in order to better understand Moscow’s concerns. He explained that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will tell Putin that the deployment of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders can only be seen as a serious threat. In addition, the source pointed out, according to what was reported by Reuters, that Schulz will discuss during his upcoming visit to Kiev ways to stabilize the Ukrainian economy. It is expected that the German chancellor will visit Moscow next Tuesday, after upcoming visits to Washington and Kiev, where he will hold talks focused on settling the Ukrainian crisis and defusing tension. This visit comes with the escalation of the crisis between Russia and the West against the background of the Ukrainian file, and amid an American threat to impose heavy sanctions on the Russians if they invade Ukrainian territory. Yesterday, Saturday, the Kremlin described the US and European accusations of preparing for an invasion as hysteria, denying their validity. Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said that Putin told the US president in a phone call yesterday that the US response to the main Russian security demands did not take into account the main Russian concerns, stressing that Moscow will respond soon. It is noteworthy that for months, Washington has accused Moscow of mobilizing more than 100,000 soldiers on the border, which heralds an imminent invasion of Ukrainian territory. While the Russians deny these accusations, demanding at the same time providing security guarantees that allay their fears, the most important of which is the refusal of Ukraine to join NATO, and a halt to the alliance’s expansion to the east, which the latter rejects.

Source: agencies