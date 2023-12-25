The German Meteorological Service issued several severe weather warnings on Monday during Christmas. The German Meteorological Service warned of the continued risk of flooding in many streams and rivers in Germany.

The German Federal Agency for Maritime Affairs and Marine Survey also issued storm warnings on Monday in the Weser and Elbe regions and the North Sea coast. According to forecasts, most parts of the country are expected to witness weather fluctuations with rain and wind gusts.

The weather will be particularly rainy in the west and southeast of the country, with continuous rain expected in the western and northwestern regions of many low mountain ranges.

According to German Meteorological Agency forecasts, the winds are expected to decrease during the day. However, storm surges are still possible in high mountain areas, with severe gusts or hurricane-force winds possible on mountaintops. Dry and sunny periods are also expected in the south, north and northeast. After midnight on Monday, the northern half of the country is set to become windy and rainy again. As for the south of the Main River, it is expected to remain mainly dry. According to forecasts, the weather will be cloudy to very cloudy on Boxing Day. In the morning, rain is still expected in the center of the country, which will subside as the day continues. In the afternoon, rain may continue in the north, but the weather will be largely dry in the south.