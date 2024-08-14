Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream bombings

The German Prosecutor General’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian working as a diving instructor on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, the newspaper reports. South German Newspaper.

“Three Ukrainian diving instructors are reportedly involved in the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline, and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for one of them,” the publication notes.

It is also specified that the main suspect was in Poland and his current location is unknown. This fact raises the issue of extradition, which could become a new problem in relations between the Polish side and Germany. No information is currently available about the other two Ukrainian citizens.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he had blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He noted that current US leader Joe Biden had blocked the American gas pipeline on the border with Canada, but had nothing against the Russian-German project.