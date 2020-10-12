Sunday 11 October Head of the German Federal Medical Chamber (Bundesärztekammer) Klaus Reinhard in an interview with the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft (NBR), said surface disinfection was useless in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure is consistent with outdated ideas about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Reinhard claims that this virus is transmitted “exclusively by air, and not by direct contact, that is, not through contaminated surfaces.” “In this regard, the disinfection of surfaces, which we currently continue to carry out very intensively, is a pointless and outdated method,” – said the German specialist.

Klaus Reinhard called on the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) to recognize these scientific findings and to convey the appropriate recommendations to the state health authorities. According to the doctor, the resources released as a result are wiser to be directed to other aspects of the fight against the pandemic.

In addition, Reinhard turned to the FRG politicians. Against the background of the growing number of infected people in the country, he stressed the importance of efforts to prevent a possible overload of the health care system. “We must provide people with illnesses other than COVID-19 with health care that is acceptable and reasonable,” Reinhard said.

Notably, his statement came against the backdrop of the publication of a study by the National Science Agency of Australia (CSIRO). It claims that the new coronavirus can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes and smartphone screens, glass and stainless steel for much longer than previously thought, namely up to 28 days.

Until now, it was believed that the virus can persist on banknotes and glass surfaces for up to two to three days, and on plastic and steel for up to six.

Many experts have criticized the CSIRO study. They emphasize that Australian scientists have studied the viability of the coronavirus by placing it in ideal conditions. He was on the indicated surfaces in the dark, at a constant favorable temperature and humidity. In real life, this is completely impossible. For example, just shine sunlight on any of these surfaces and ultraviolet light will kill viruses.

In addition, just like Klaus Reinhard, critics of the study note that most often the coronavirus is transmitted by airborne droplets when sneezing, coughing or talking.

Former Director of the Center for the Study of the Common Cold, Cardiff University, Professor Ron Eccles stated that the assumption that the virus can live on surfaces for 28 days, “Instills unreasonable fear in people.”

“Viruses get to surfaces from dirty fingers and droplets of mucus when coughing and sneezing, and in this study fresh mucus was not considered as a mechanism for the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, such fresh mucus serves as a hostile environment for viruses, since it contains many white cells that produce enzymes that destroy viruses, and may also contain antibodies and other elements that these viruses neutralize. Therefore, from my point of view, infectious viruses contained in mucus on surfaces can live on the strength of hours, but not days “– emphasized Eccles.

University of California Professor of Medicine Monica Gandhi in an interview with Nautilus magazine, she said that the coronavirus is not transmitted through surfaces. On this she completely agrees with Reinhard. “At the beginning of the pandemic, many feared secondary transmission, but now we know that the reason for the spread is not that you touch surfaces and your eyes, but that you are close to the carrier of viruses from which they fly out of the nose and mouth , although they themselves, as a rule, do not even know about it “, – emphasized Gandhi.

Nevertheless, experts agree that research such as that conducted by CSIRO is necessary and important. His criticism does not change the golden rule of constant hand washing. It is also recommended to wipe the screens of smartphones more often, since people use these gadgets most often, therefore, it is impossible to control how much time has passed from the moment the virus got on the screen until the moment you brought your gadget to your face.

The CSIRO study also explains to some extent the cause of COVID-19 outbreaks in meat factories and refrigerated storage facilities around the world. Coronavirus, as found by Australian scientists, persists better on steel surfaces at low temperatures. It can also be assumed that it is able to persist for some time on fresh and frozen food.

