At the German-Polish border, the Eisenhüttenstadt reception center is crowded with migrants, about 100 people arriving daily, according to its director, who expects “this number to rise to 120.”

The center is the first destination for refugees, whose influx forced Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to take measures to limit their entry. These raise a lively debate in the country that contributes to the rise of the anti-immigration far-right in opinion polls.

The place, which was a barracks belonging to communist East Germany, can receive 1,550 people in concrete buildings, after it was converted into a reception center.

Volunteers help refugees at the Eisenhuttenstadt center

Olaf Janssen (63 years old), who has been managing the center for five years, confirmed that the current situation is similar to what it was like in the summer of 2015, when former German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened her country’s doors wide to more than a million refugees.

“If we add asylum seekers to the Ukrainians who are exempt from applying in Germany, the situation is similar,” Janssen said.

At the beginning of the week, Michael Steubgen, Minister of the Interior of the state of Brandenburg, where the Eisenhuttenstadt center is located, spoke of “an explosion in the number of illegal crossings across the German-Polish border, which did not reach this level even during the 2015/2016 period,” he said. .

Jansen believed that the announcement of the strengthening of inspections by German mobile police on the borders with Poland and Czechia on Wednesday was a very good thing.

Migrants usually stay at the Eisenhüttenstadt center for three to four months, where they can submit their first asylum applications, before being distributed elsewhere in the country.

Jansen confirmed that about 50 percent are immigrants