The Main indicators of the pandemic in Germany are declining for days. Some notably. Experts unanimously consider that the third wave has been stopped and they look optimistically at the summer, partly thanks to the evolution of the vaccination campaign. The German Government, for its part, calls for caution.

The data calls for optimism. The accumulated incidence in the last seven days has fallen in thirteen of the last fourteen days. This Monday the national average was 119.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, far from the more than 160 that it registered in mid-April, at the peak of the third wave. The number of new infected also seems to mark a downward trend. Even the number of people admitted to intensive care units is falling. The DIVI registry made by the health sector counted 4,599 people with covid in ucis on Monday, when less than two weeks ago they exceeded 5,000, a record number in the pandemic that when it was reached on time, it sounded the alarms of the health system before the risk overload.

The Minister of Health, Jens spahn, considered that, with the data in hand, certain restrictions on public life and economic activity can be gradually lifted, some in force since the beginning of November. In a press conference he advocated start the de-escalation process there “where possible”.

The health expert of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a minority partner in the Berlin grand coalition, said that the country is at a “turning point” and that the numbers will fall faster and faster. “The end of the third wave is in sight”added one of the leading voices in the pandemic convinced. Hours earlier, Christian Drosten, one of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s head virologists, had been optimistic for the first time after months of warnings. In an interview on national public television ZDF, he assured that “Summer can be very good in Germany”. The expert, responsible for the development of the first PCR tests, explained that the fall in the main indicators is “probably” linked to general compliance with the restrictions and argued that the effect of the advance will soon begin to add to this, in June. of the vaccination campaign.

After much criticism for the shortage of doses and the problems of distribution and bureaucracy, the coronavirus vaccination campaign is picking up speed. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 32.8 percent of the population in Germany (27.3 million people) have already received at least one dose and 9.4 percent (7.8 million) have the complete regimen and are fully immunized. Last week he injected more than 4.8 million doses and in the last ten days the country has managed to administer more than 1.1 million daily vaccines on two occasions, a record in the European Union (EU).

Spahn, however, warned against “overconfidence” because in his opinion the “feelings” are better than the data and asked for “caution”. He recalled that the de-escalation is starting in some German regions from a cumulative incidence of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, a rate much higher than that set in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, to take this step. In this same sense, the head of the Bavarian Government, Markus Söder, asked not to be fooled because the third wave seems under control.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine



The Health Minister also announced that, although the official recommendation is that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Germany be administered only to those over 60 years of age, Younger people can also receive it if they decide on this formula after a medical clarification explanation and a personal decision.

This decision, taken jointly between the central government and the federated states, is “reasonable”, because by the time the items of this formula begin to arrive in June, the bulk of those over 60 will already be vaccinated. However, many young people are not yet immunized, he stressed. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, like AstraZeneca’s, the other vector-type vaccine licensed in the EU, has in “very rare” cases “serious” side effects, Spahn indicated in reference to the cases of cerebral thrombosis detected in young and healthy vaccinated people.

The United States temporarily suspended the use of this vaccine after detecting side effects and a Norwegian commission of experts has recommended removing the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines from the official program for these cases of thrombosis. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has decided to maintain its recommendation considering that cases are rare and that the benefits outweigh the potential risks.