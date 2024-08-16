Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

The climate activists of the “Last Generation” have criminal energy, says “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Peter Kneffel/dpa/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Climate stickers have once again blocked airports. The glorification of criminals must finally stop, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Recently on the S1 to the airport. Nothing is moving in front of Moosach. Children have put stones on the tracks. The train conductor reaches the spot, but instead of clearing the stones away, the railway police have to arrive. This takes a while, and the children, who are hiding in a bush, run away. After that, numerous formalities have to be completed. It takes an agonizingly long hour before the track is reopened. Just a child’s prank, but it is enough to ruin the day for thousands of air travelers.

Self-proclaimed climate saviors are still modern-day Robin Hoods for many

The climate stickers that brought five German airports to a standstill on Thursday are of a completely different caliber. All it took was a pair of iron tongs to cut through the fence and get onto the runway. The perpetrators can hope to meet with lenient judges this time too. A few weeks later, they will be stuck again.

For many Germans, self-proclaimed climate saviors are still modern-day Robin Hoods. Robert Habeck condemns their criminal acts, but hastens to add for his green base that he admires the courage of the young people. Unfortunately, it is only free courage: the fines are paid by US billionaires, and unlike in Great Britain, where a jury has just imposed four-year prison sentences, there has been little threat of painful sentences in this country so far.

The German state must become more resilient in the fight against climate change

Unfortunately, it has become far too easy to paralyse Germany. In the best case, it is “just” excessive bureaucracy, as in the case of the children, which is added to the dilapidated infrastructure. Elsewhere in the world, the S-Bahn driver would have removed the stones from the tracks and perhaps thrown them at the rascals. Here, a complicated disaster plan is triggered, with hours of chaos. But where criminal energy is involved, as in the case of the climate glue, the state must finally become more defensive.

Climate protests at airports: runways must be better protected

Airports are the lifeblood of modern societies. Anyone who tries to force their will on democracy and attacks critical infrastructure should go to prison, as the new Aviation Security Act (actually) stipulates. And airport operators must finally protect their runways better. The fact that climate radicals, often well-off children of academics, can still so easily spoil families’ hard-earned summer holidays and block a country is a scandal that is ruining people’s trust in the rule of law. (George Anastasiadis)