Von der Leyen’s Europe doesn’t get one right. The data says that he loses to the USA and China, on all economic fronts. So the Germans ask: “Less EU, but better”





The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen can make all the little trips and promises she wants but even Germany is annoyed by her words. For weeks, German newspapers have been hammering out the numbers on the German economic crisis and on the data of the recession the country is experiencing, the second in the space of three years.

Already at the beginning of the month the prime ministers of all the 16 German Länder, the federal states of Germany, have requested a meeting with von der Leyen to obtain a lower price of electricity, industrial, skyrocketing.

In the main German business newspaper Handelsblatt, The criticisms of the President of the Commission are very harsh which continues to describe Europe as the center of the world. But it’s propaganda.

“This subliminal message is clearly at odds with reality”, writes Handelsblatt, “not only has Europe fallen further and further behind after the war in Ukraine”, that is, it has had no role, other than as a vassal of the Americans with deleterious effects on the economy but the data says even worse. “While in 2008 the EU’s economic output was higher than that of the US, today the US economy is 50% larger and if you include the British who left the EU, the difference is still a third ”.

Of the top 100 technology companies in the world, only 10 are in the EU. Among the top 30 best universities in the world there is only one located in Europe, an indication that the attractiveness of the EU is marginal.

There was hope for the PNRR, the largest economic stimulus package in Europe since the American Marshall Plan. But the funds, much praised by von der Leyen, do not seem to produce the real effects announced. And we are the example: Italy does not use the funds as it should, has not revitalized depressed areas, much less dealt a serious blow to public debt. “As a result,” writes Handelsblatt, “it is only a matter of time before the next euro crisis occurs.”

The EU has no clear future strategy, the Germans write. The Center for European Politics also publishes a study where it explains that in the last 15 years, the EU has undertaken less intelligent policies than the ECB which with its actions has kept the “European Ship” afloat. Nor has the EU put in motion “planned and rational” policies on social policies, ecological transition and the rest.

“So: less EU, but better,” he proposes Handelsblatt, the leading German economic and financial newspaper. If the Germans who express President von der Leyen say it and often given the direction of the EU, it is worth reflecting on. “The time has come,” writes the newspaper, “for the EU to take on the task of reviewing its current structure and political priorities.”

This is because Germany is once again the “sick man of Europe” and of the Western industrial countries. According to the latest study by the IMD Business School in Lausanne, in almost 10 years Germany has gone from sixth place to twenty-second place in international competitiveness: far behind not only the United States and China, but also compared to European neighbors such as Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden.

German companies often stage social innovation workshops and empowerment initiatives that are merely superficial rather than substantive.

“With its outmoded industries and mentalities, Germany today stands like an emperor without clothes,” the Germans write. Fiery words seasoned with dramatic descriptions.

