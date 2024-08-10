Wagenknecht: Time for Germany to Stop Investing in Ukraine Conflict

The money that Germany invests in the conflict in Ukraine should be invested in the economy of Germany. This was reported on his page in the social network X (formerly Twitter) said Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht.

According to her, Germany needs investments in the state’s civilian infrastructure, and not more and more taxpayers’ money being spent on expensive weapons used in the Ukrainian conflict. Wagenknecht emphasized that the policy that the German government is pursuing today will result in the decline of its economy.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the federal state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said that Berlin should stop helping Kyiv, since it is not producing results.

According to Sahra Wagenknecht, Berlin must demand that German weapons not be used by the Ukrainian army for attacks on Russian territory.