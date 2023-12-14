Home page politics

Andreas Sieren

Overloaded and outdated: Eskom's power grid in South Africa. © Wirestock/Imago

The BMZ has announced that it will support South Africa with 500 million euros to reform the energy sector through the KfW development bank. But the country needs significantly more money.

The coal phase-out in South Africa should be pushed forward in an ecologically sustainable and socially responsible manner. For this purpose, the federal government is providing additional financing through KfW, as announced last week. The BMZ is providing half a billion euros to address the acute energy crisis. The aim is to create new jobs and, in the long term, to build a competitive and transparent electricity market through private investments.

However, the money does not flow into the construction of new power plants. “The KfW funds are provided in the form of a policy-based financing approach,” says KfW. “This means that the funds are available as an incentive for the implementation of a reform program agreed with the South African government.” The South African government has implemented the agreed reform steps. In return, the government will now receive concessional loan funds from KfW and other participating financiers for the general financing of the national budget.

A new network operator is to be founded

At the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, South Africa agreed with Germany, France, Great Britain, the United States of America and the European Commission on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which is intended to help South Africa accelerate the coal phase-out and expand renewable energies . The funds are to flow in addition to the 1.76 billion euros for the JETP. Among other things, the state energy company Eskom is to be unbundled and an independent transmission system operator is to be established. The long-term goal is to increase the share of renewable energies in the electricity supply. Coal still dominates electricity generation at around 80 percent. Renewable energies including hydroelectric power plants are at 13.7 percent, nuclear power accounts for 4.6 percent.

“This second promotional loan is another milestone on the way to South Africa’s energy transition. An important goal in the socially just transformation in South Africa is to combine energy security and economic growth,” Christiane Laibach, member of the board of directors of KfW Bankengruppe, is quoted as saying in a statement. The comprehensive reforms of the energy sector would lead to the development of a renewable energy industry and thus strengthen South Africa as a business location. “A socially acceptable conversion will be kept in mind,” Laibach continued.

Reforms are overdue

The KfW funds are to be made available to South Africa for the implementation of a reform program negotiated with the government. The government urgently needs to reform the Electricity Regulatory Act 2006 to make it easier for private providers to feed renewable electricity into the grid and use power lines. Without this, it will be difficult to further liberalize the electricity market and make it more competitive. The debt relief program of the state energy supplier Eskom must also be pushed forward.

In November, the government confirmed that loans to the power company to repay debts would have to be repaid with interest. At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Finance had promised to take over 12.5 billion euros of Eskom's debts interest-free. In addition, there are favorable framework conditions for the private expansion of renewable energy as well as tax relief, subsidies and guarantee programs for credit-financed energy solutions for private users.

In addition to supporting legal reform and Eskom debt relief, the federal government is supporting these issues:

Granting of licenses by the responsible regulatory authority to the electricity network operator National Transmission Company of South Africa,

Adaptation of the regulation “Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act” to enable the expansion of renewable energies in the private sector,

Tax incentives for solar and photovoltaic rooftop systems and the adjustment of the Carbon Tax Act,

Introduction of a state-funded guarantee program for loan-financed energy solutions for private households and small to medium-sized companies as well as the strengthening of state-subsidized electricity cost subsidies for needy households.

The aim is to spark private investment

The KfW funds are intended to provide an initial spark for the electricity sector. The previous structural reforms in the energy sector have already triggered private investments of more than ten billion euros in renewable energy. In addition, the state will provide around 13.2 billion euros over the next three years to promote the expansion of renewable energy and to strengthen social compatibility, according to KfW. This corresponds to annual expenditure in the national budget of two percent of South Africa's annual economic output.

In the spring, German power plant operators sent a team of experts to South Africa to examine existing power plants. The findings, summarized in an unpublished report, were sobering but were not followed up. The ongoing energy crisis and the regular load shedding, i.e. the switching off of consumer loads to reduce the network load, have cost the Cape country around three percent of its GDP, according to estimates. So far this year, electricity has been reduced on 332 days. In the last financial year alone, Eskom suffered a loss of more than one billion euros. Up to 1.5 million jobs have likely been lost due to the blackouts over the past two years, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said last week.

New CEO for Eskom

Now State Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has confirmed the appointment of Dan Marokane as CEO of Eskom after the post was vacant for almost a year. Since 2007, Eskom has had 14 CEOs. The power company's last CEO, André de Ruyter, hastily resigned at the end of February after a controversial television interview in which he spoke openly about corruption at Eskom. Marokane was previously CEO of the troubled South African sugar company Tongaat Hulett and had previously worked at Eskom.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team, the Eskom board, government and other key stakeholders to generate more electricity, increase power line capacity, and further advance Eskom's restructuring to make Eskom's future more sustainable “to shape it,” said Marokane, who will take up his post before the end of March. The challenges are immense. According to a recent report from BloombergNEF, the Just Energy Transition could cost South Africa up to €125 billion to maintain electricity supply.