George Anastasiadis

The regime around Xi Jingping is threatening neighboring Taiwan with ever more aggressive maneuvers. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Noel Celis/AFP/Klaus Haag

China is threatening breakaway Taiwan with increasing aggression. The next war is imminent. But in Berlin there is nothing wrong with putting yourself at the mercy of China and its spy attacks when the 5G network is being set up. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

A Christmas surprise of a special kind has been experienced in Taiwan in the past few days. China’s People’s Liberation Army invaded the island’s airspace with dozens of fighter jets. It was the largest border violation by the Chinese air force to date. With its aggressive maneuvers, the regime in Beijing apparently wanted to distract from the dramatic scenes in the country’s clinics. The Communist Party’s catastrophic corona management is likely to cost millions of lives in the coming weeks.

The saber-rattling shows how dangerous the clique around dictator Xi is – and what they are capable of when they come under pressure. The naivety with which Germany is once again acting as a geopolitical wrong-way driver is all the more stunning. A new report by the Danish telecommunications consultancy Strand Consult reveals the massive extent to which Germany – despite all oaths to the contrary – is handing itself over to Beijing’s rulers when expanding its 5G network, while other EU countries have long since reacted. The unrestrained use of components from the network equipment supplier Huawei could soon make Germany a defenseless victim of Chinese spy attacks, just as it had previously made itself a victim of Russian energy blackmail through the Nord Stream pipeline. And as in the Ukraine, the outlines of the next great war appear dimly on the horizon, which could hit our country completely unprepared.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz is therefore touching on a sore point in the traffic light government when he demands “more managerial responsibility” from it and its chancellor. It would be unforgivable if Europe fell into the next trap, with its most powerful country holding itself hostage to another violent dictatorship. Has Scholz really learned so little from Merkel’s terrible mistakes?