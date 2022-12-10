Home page World

Walkers are out and about in the winter landscape on the Ettelsberg when the temperatures are below zero. © Uwe Zucchi/dpa

Winter sports fans are happy. But those who freeze quickly should be less enthusiastic. December has so far been significantly colder than the long-term average. The meteorologists are looking forward to next week with excitement.

Offenbach – Germany, a winter fairy tale – this currently applies to many regions between the Harz Mountains and the Alps. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Saturday that the first days with temperatures below freezing have also been registered in the previously frost-free areas. There is currently some snow, especially in north-eastern Germany, in parts of the eastern center and in the south.

The first winter sports fans were happy, as can be seen in the pictures – for example on the Sonnenberg in the Upper Harz, on the Ettelsberg in Hesse’s largest ski area Willingen or in the Sauerland winter sports arena. However, there were also some traffic accidents when there was black ice, for example in Baden-Württemberg.

Memories of the cold December 2010

DWD meteorologist Marcus Beyer reported in Offenbach that deep winter has been going on since mid-November, especially in the higher elevations of the eastern low mountain ranges – for example in the Bavarian Forest. December has so far been significantly colder than the long-term average – “and slowly the first memories of the very snowy and cold December 2010 are coming to mind”.

A dirt road covered in snow in the morning light. © Silas Stein/dpa

It will be exciting next week on Wednesday night and on Wednesday itself. “A strong low is coming from France via Germany to Eastern Europe. It is still unclear exactly on which train track this is happening. The models still don’t agree on that,” explained Beyer.

According to his explanations, a southern railway line would lead to heavy snowfall, especially in southern Germany. If the low moves further north, the central parts of Germany would have to expect heavy snow, and in the south there would be freezing rain with significant effects. “There are also model predictions that let the sleet streak progress to the middle. Then it would rain in the very south without being icy,” Beyer explained.

The ski season begins in the mountains

According to the forecast, on Saturday it should snow mainly in the south and there primarily in the foothills of the Alps. In the areas near the Alps, the snow could add up to 5 to 10 centimeters by Sunday morning, and up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow in isolated areas.

On Sunday there will be further, mostly light precipitation, especially over the eastern half. They could strengthen in the east in the evening, they said. From the Erzgebirge to eastern Western Pomerania, 1 to 5 centimeters of snow are possible, and a little more in some cases.

A horse-drawn carriage in the Thuringian winter sports resort of Oberhof. © Michael Reichel/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

On Germany’s highest mountain, the Zugspitze, the ski season has already started on the last second weekend of Advent. On the Saturday of the third weekend in Advent, other areas followed in Bavaria. It was said from the Thuringian Forest that no cross-country trails had yet been groomed, but many places were wrapped in a white winter coat. dpa