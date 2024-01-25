German Economy Minister Robert Habeck indicated his readiness to hold discussions in light of the announced protests by farmers during his visit to the city of Mainz. Habeck, who also holds the position of German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said Thursday, after discussions with Malu Dreyer, Prime Minister of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, in which the city of Mainz is located: “Farmers, of course, have concerns and needs that go beyond – in my view – the discussion about diesel in the sector.” Agricultural.

Habeck continued, “If there is an opportunity to exchange views together for a short time, I would gladly take advantage of this opportunity.”

It is noteworthy that farmers want to benefit from the visit by protesting again against the planned cuts in diesel support in the agricultural sector, through a large convoy of tractors and carrying out a march.

For her part, Dreier said that the discussions with Habeck dealt with transformation, the trading economy, and the shift towards a climate-neutral industry, and she added: “Life and work change fundamentally during the transformation for very many people, which results in a lot of uncertainty.”