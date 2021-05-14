Today, Friday, the German government has re-classified Britain with regard to the emerging corona virus infection, starting next Sunday, despite the decrease in the number of infections in the United Kingdom.

Britain’s new classification in Germany has become a “dangerous area”.

The German “Robert Koch Institute” said, on its website, that the reason for this was the “emergence of the virus strain” that was first discovered in India, albeit in a limited way, in Britain.

This strain, known as B.1.617.2, triggered a major outbreak of the disease in India.

The institute added that the two neighboring countries of India, namely Sri Lanka and Nepal, will raise the risk classification in them by Germany next Sunday to a higher level: Sri Lanka will be classified as a dangerous region and Nepal will be classified as a renewable breeds area, and this is the highest level of risk as wide restrictions are applied to travel to it.

However, there are also nine countries and regions that will be downgraded on the Corona risk scale on Sunday: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Estonia, Ukraine, Jordan and Lebanon.

It is no longer necessary for travelers arriving from these areas to enter quarantine, but instead they can show a negative corona test when entering.

The Canary Islands will be removed from the list of regions at risk of Corona, which is a very popular and popular holiday destination for Germans.

However, this no longer has any practical effects on tourists, as the obligation of vacationers returning from there to quarantine on Thursday decreased, despite the entry into force of a new regulation yesterday as well. However, compliance with the test on the return flight to Germany will remain in effect.