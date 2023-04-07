FromStephanie Munk close

NATO loses its boss in the Ukraine war. Who can replace Stoltenberg? CDU politician and ex-NATO General Kiesewetter has a favorite to succeed him.

Berlin/Brussels – Jens Stoltenberg has been at the helm of NATO for over eight years. At least since Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, the Secretary General has become the voice of the West. Only on Tuesday (April 4) did he welcome Finland as a new member of the western defense alliance.

Voice of the West against Putin: Jens Stoltenberg (left) is giving up his post as NATO Secretary General in the midst of the Ukraine war. © Imago/Tass

The Norwegian actually wanted to resign as NATO chairman last September in order to become head of the Norwegian central bank. Then came the Ukraine war – and Stoltenberg stayed. But now the 64-year-old is getting serious: In December, the former Norwegian head of government wants to finally switch to the central bank.

NATO weakened without Stoltenberg? Ex-Bundeswehr general gives an assessment of the successor

The CDU politician and ex-Bundeswehr general Roderich Kiesewetter himself worked for NATO for six years – from 2000 to 2002 and then again from 2006 to 2009. He was involved in several NATO missions. In conversation with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA he explains why NATO is stronger than ever because of the Ukraine war – and why he does not see EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) as a suitable NATO boss.

Mr. Kiesewetter, Stoltenberg’s departure may not come as a surprise, but a change at the top of NATO in the middle of a war is not a good time. or how do you see it?

Stoltenberg’s change was already an issue last year. He then extended his term of office by another year. I believe that NATO is now so strong internally – precisely because of the Ukraine war – that it can cope with this change well. Of course, NATO needs a good Secretary General, but the NATO Council is also important and has professionals with a clear set of values. NATO is stronger today than ever before. Or who would have thought a year ago that Finland and soon Sweden would become a member?

Ex-General Roderich Kiesewetter used to work for NATO, but today he sits in the Bundestag for the CDU. © Stella von Saldern (private)

NATO: “Successor must have completed a new era in the mindset – Germany is out with that”

Several candidates are being discussed as successors. Who do you think can fill the void that Stoltenberg will leave behind?

Personally, I can very well imagine Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, or someone from Lithuania. Kallas showed great sensitivity to the current threat posed by Russia early on and also knows the needs of the smaller NATO countries, which is important. It definitely needs someone at the top who can communicate clearly and strongly to convince the unsettled populace that more fighting and defensive readiness is needed. In addition, the successor must have a clear value compass towards Russia and China and have completed the so-called turning point in the mindset. With that, Germany is already out.

NATO Secretary General: Those are the tasks

The Secretary General chairs the North Atlantic Council and directs the General Secretariat with the International Staff. He or she represents the western defense alliance to governments and the media. The office does not provide for military command powers or political decision-making powers. He or she should have previously been head of state or government (wording on nato.int: "senior political figure"). The term of office is four years. The candidate must be unanimously appointed by all member states; otherwise the position remains vacant. At the end of the term, he or she may be asked to continue in office.

“New NATO will be more easterly, more defensible and more transatlantic”

Ursula von der Leyen is under discussion, among other things, as Stoltenberg’s successor. So you don’t think it’s suitable?

In my opinion, Ursula von der Leyen should run again as EU Commission President so that Germany retains its influence in the EU. When it comes to NATO, Germany still has a lot of homework to do. When it comes to electing the new NATO Secretary General, we are certainly not the top priority. The new NATO will be more easterly, more defensible and more transatlantic. Germany has to go through the turning point first – other countries are far ahead.

How did Stoltenberg shape the post of NATO chief during his long tenure?

Stoltenberg does an excellent job, which is also due to his long government experience, which is necessary for this office. He always positioned himself very clearly, but also mediated, and he always maintained a very close transatlantic connection. He has also succeeded in reconciling the security interests of many southern European countries with the understandable sense of threat felt by eastern European states.

