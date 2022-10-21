The EU Heads of State and Government have agreed to move towards a cap that “immediately limits episodes of excessive gas prices” in order to combat the energy emergency. Germany, which was categorically opposed to any limit on prices, no matter how dynamic and temporary, has ended up under great pressure to open the door to the measure. Also, well into the night and after hours of intense debate and much dancing of words, it has opened to study, although with little enthusiasm, a formula adapted to the EU of the Iberian model, which caps the price of the gas used to use electricity . Berlin has avoided the rupture and has paved the way for a formula, yes, that will require more work to get ahead.

Energy has become the mother of the lamb of the debates in Brussels. And it will probably continue to be for many more weeks. The leaders of the Twenty-seven have commissioned the European Commission to make “decisions” and not just proposals, and to clarify some vague points about the measures that were on the table —from the price cap to the joint purchase of gas—. After the summit this Thursday and Friday in Brussels, the energy ministers of the Member States will now have to delve into and refine the details of what the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, has called a “solid roadmap” .

“We are sending a signal to the markets that we can act together. I am confident that the effects will soon be seen”, stressed the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, late at night in a press conference together with Von der Leyen. It is, he added, “the moment of truth”, at the gates of a winter in which Russia will continue to use energy as a weapon against the EU and in its war in Ukraine, and with the coming winter, which may be even more complicated, on the political horizon. The Dutch TTF index, the benchmark in the EU, has been falling almost constantly since its peak in August, when it reached 340 euros per kilowatt hour. Today it is at 112 euros, a price similar to that of June, but still very far from the prices before the pandemic and the war, when it spent almost a decade oscillating between 15 and 30 euros.

On the paper of conclusions, it is a minimum agreement. A pact to continue negotiating. However, the fundamental change is that Berlin is no longer closed to implanting a cap on gas, but is now open to discussing the details, how and how much, always with the warning that it is necessary to analyze slowly and carefully any intervention in the markets that may have an impact on the security of supply. The European Council takes up the proposal of the Community Executive and proposes to limit the price with a dynamic and temporary formula in the wholesale market at times of exorbitant peaks. It can, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, “make sense”. However, upon leaving the summit, after more than 11 hours of meeting in which he ended up giving in to pressure from a majority of countries that were betting on capping the price of gas, he warned: “There is still a lot of concrete work to be done. do”.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at a press conference after the first day of the summit in Brussels. OLIVIER HOSLET (EFE)

The goal is to have concrete mechanisms in the next two or three weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the exit of the summit, which continues this Friday with economic, geostrategic issues and Russia’s war in Ukraine on the table. Mechanisms also to develop the joint purchasing center relaunched by the European Commission. To ensure that it works —not like now, which is hardly used— countries are required to buy 15% of the gas they acquire for storage through this consortium platform (which Hungary opposes): The summit also addresses the implementation of solidarity systems between countries in the event of serious supply problems.

Impact study on the Iberian exception

The leaders have also commissioned a study of the impact, costs and benefits of the so-called Iberian exception, which limits the price of gas used to generate electricity, taking into account the diverse energy realities of the twenty-seven Member States. A gesture that can be a kick forward to clear the variable on the table, but that also provides another model to cap the price of gas.

It also remains to specify a very important fringe: that of money. The push of the Italian Mario Draghi, who in his last European Council has threatened to veto everything if economic measures linked to the energy plan are not included, has managed to introduce some points on “mobilizing tools at the national and European level” to alleviate the impact of the crisis of prices in consumers and companies, but maintaining a level playing field and the “integrity of the single market”.

An allusion, for example, to the economic shield of 200,000 million euros that Germany plans to allocate to support households and families in the face of high gas and electricity bills, which has raised eyebrows in many Member States with shallower pockets, and which Not a few voices have warned that it can cause imbalances in the EU. This rain of millions, which according to Berlin is not greater than that of other States, such as the Netherlands, has caused more latent friction in the unity of the EU derived from the escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, among which The leader of the German Executive had to move, to whom many blame that he only thinks of Germany.

In the meeting, Draghi has made ugly those who ask Italy and others for solidarity by sharing energy, but who refuse to answer his calls, to cap prices and to put a support package on the table. A frustration shared by the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo. The resentment is great against Germany. And it would have increased if Berlin had not opened up to studying the measures to cap the price of gas, as Italy has been demanding for weeks.

The German policy of betting for decades on Russian gas that was supplied cheaply and of implanting pragmatism in relations with the Vladimir Putin regime is now having a cost in the Union’s energy policy. A cost that a group of community partners will not forgive you. And less, when in recent months it has been reluctant to open its hand to new support programs at the European level similar to the solidarity fund created during the pandemic (on account of borrowing the European budget)

