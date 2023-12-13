Home page politics

Peter Seven

Press Split

The SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia asked: Is the state prepared against mafia and clan crime? The response from experts is shocking. Everyone is particularly concerned about one point.

Düsseldorf/Berlin – The forecast is bleak: criminal clans and mafia gangs will infiltrate democracy if the state does not take countermeasures now. Police union members and scientists unanimously said this on Tuesday at a hearing in the Interior Committee of the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament at the request of the SPD parliamentary group. She wanted to know: Is the state prepared to fight organized crime? The sobering answer from the invited experts: no, the state is often powerless.

Clan crime and rocker gangs: “It’s part of the program to spread fear and terror”

“We are sometimes really surprised when rockers shoot on the street or clans in the Ruhr area throw chairs around,” said Erich Rettinghaus, head of the German Police Union (DPolG) NRW. In June, among other places in Essen, hundreds of people from the so-called clan milieu attacked each other with iron bars and knives. “It is part of the program of such groups to appear martial and spread fear and terror,” said Rettinghaus.

Criminal clans and mafia structures could have established themselves long ago in Germany. “That’s why we should urgently stay away from cannabis legalization,” said Rettinghaus. “Organized crime will take over this area immediately. One look at Holland is enough to see the consequences: politicians there are being shot in the streets. I don’t even want to start with Sweden.” Competition between criminal gangs has recently escalated in both countries, and in the Netherlands observers are even talking about a drug war.

There is a need to catch up in police training: “What are we waiting for? Until the store collapses?”

The NRW head of the Association of German Criminal Police Officers (BDK) Oliver Huth said: “When fighting organized crime, you have to think in decades. Nothing happens overnight.” This makes it all the more important that the state invests in the training of highly qualified investigators as soon as possible. “What are we waiting for? Until the store collapses?” says Huth. Michael Maatz from the police union made a similar statement: “The colleagues have to be well trained. There is a lot of catching up to do.”

BDK NRW boss Oliver Huth and federal police union co-head Manuel Ostermann (from right) at a hearing in the NRW state parliament. © Peter Sieben

Police experts call for a cash cap in Germany in the fight against clan crime

The police experts all called for a cash limit, like those in France or Italy. Many illegal transactions would then no longer be possible. The police also need more powers to monitor telecommunications. “With its rigid data protection, Germany repeatedly puts the protection of perpetrators before the protection of victims,” said Manuel Ostermann, co-chair of the Federal Police Union. The investigators regularly rely on tips from abroad, where there are less strict data protection rules.

Authorities have to return properties to Clan 77: “This makes the state appear weak”

According to experts, another lever that needs to be improved is the confiscation of illegal assets. “It cannot be the case that we have to give assets back to criminal gangs,” said Erich Rettinghaus from the DpolG. He was alluding to a case in Berlin: the authorities had seized 77 properties belonging to the Remmo clan there – but now had to return them after a verdict. “This makes the state appear weak and is not taken seriously,” said Rettinghaus.

Legal scientist Arndt Sinn from the University of Osnabrück. © Peter Sieben

In addition to the more “loud clans,” there is also “quiet organized crime,” said sociologist Zora Hauser, who researches mafia structures at the University of Oxford. “The Italian mafia is infiltrating German society and the economy. We have to take this seriously,” said Hauser. But German investigators have little opportunity to uncover these structures, according to Osnabrück legal scholar Arndt Sinn. “The authorities are working with old data. There needs to be closer collaboration with science.”