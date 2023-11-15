Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Germany wants to deliver a lot of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. However, there are many indications that the target will be clearly missed by the end of the year.

Düsseldorf – Ukraine needs supplies. Russia continues to attack despite suffering huge losses. Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands have formed a kind of coalition. They want to supply the Ukrainians with up to 195 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks. But the arms deliveries are not really making any progress.

Weapons for Ukraine: Germany will probably not be able to meet the Leopard 1A5 target in 2023

For example, by the end of the year, the Western allies wanted to provide Kiev with one million 155 mm artillery shells. However, “only” around 300,000 of these had been delivered by mid-November. What’s more: At the meeting of EU defense ministers on Tuesday (November 14th), Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) admitted that the target of one million would be clearly missed.

But that’s not all: Germany will also miss its own goal with the “Leos”. And clearly so. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, 80 Leopard 1A5s should be handed over to the Ukrainians by the end of the year. Currently standing loudly List of military support services The traffic light government (SPD, Greens and FDP) only had 30 copies on the fronts between Kherson and Avdiivka. Berlin only delivered ten more “Leos” at the beginning of November.

A German Leopard 1A5, here on a Bundeswehr training area. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / photothek

Leopard 1A5 main battle tank: Germany is lagging behind in Ukraine deliveries

According to the US business magazine Forbes The delivery of another 25 Leopard 1A5s is said to be in progress. However, this apparently takes significantly longer than initially thought. Because: Published on Tuesday Rheinmetall has issued a press release to match thisthat the German arms company will deliver 25 prepared Leopard 1A5s in 2024. There would be 55 pieces in total.

“There should be more than 100 of these battle tanks for Ukraine by the second quarter of 2024,” the Defense Ministry said in February 2023 after Pistorius visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. However, Rheinmetall and the Munich tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) have repeatedly pointed out that the renovation of a single tank often takes weeks. In the report “Inside Rheinmetall – Between War and Peace” The Düsseldorf company told ARD that out of two old tanks in storage, only one would remain in the end.

Leopard 1A5 main battle tank: crew, weapons, weight

Leopard 1A5 main battle tank Crew: 4 (commander, gunner, loader, driver) Combat value increase: October 1986 to September 1992 Main weapon: 1 × 105 mm Royal Ordnance L7 smoothbore cannon Secondary weapon: 2 × 7.62 mm MG3 machine guns Drive: 10-cylinder MTU MB 838 diesel engine with 830 hp Speed: 65 km/h Weight: 42.5 tons

“We associate this with the wish and the great hope that this will help Ukraine remain capable of defending itself and continue to withstand the attack,” said Pistorius during his visit to Zelensky in February: “Everyone believes – outside of a war zone – an idea of ​​it to have what war means. To be honest, I don’t believe that. I think you can imagine one thing or another. But you’re probably often wrong.”

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine: 60 Marder armored personnel carriers and 49 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks

Germany also provided 18 modern Leopard 2A6s in the spring. The Ukrainian armed forces also received, among other things, 60 Marder armored personnel carriers from German Bundeswehr and industrial stocks as well as 49 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks and 50 Dingo armored transport vehicles. While the regime of Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin often only sends Russian soldiers completely outdated tanks. And the Ukrainians must continue to defend themselves against the attack, which violates international law. (pm)