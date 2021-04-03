German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering imposing a strict curfew in all regions where cases of “Corona” virus increase, and even the possibility of imposing it during the day and not only at night.

According to local media, the closure is supposed to include schools and nurseries, indicating that Parliament may approve a new law that allows the federal government to make a decision to close without referring to the states. In addition, data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases showed today, Saturday, that the number of confirmed cases of “Corona” virus in Germany has risen to two million 873 thousand and 190 cases, after 18,129 new infections were recorded.

The data showed that the number of deaths rose to 76,895, after 120 new deaths were recorded.