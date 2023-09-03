Since it was coined by Tsar Nicholas I of Russia in the mid-19th century, there has been a title that, like a boxing belt, has changed ownership over the years: the “sick man of Europe” (the sick man of europe). Originally used to demonstrate the decline of the Ottoman Empire, this has evolved into the favorite adjective to point to a great economy that is going down. And, if in recent years the United Kingdom has had the dubious honor of showing it off, the war in Ukraine and its consequences have revealed a new candidate: Germany. The fourth world economy and the first in Europe is going through troubled waters and is facing structural problems that could spell the end of almost two decades of prosperity for the economic engine of the Old Continent. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it will be the only developed economy that does not grow this year.

To find the last time that Germany aspired to the title, we must go back to the beginning of the 2000s, when its economy was deflating —the GDP marked two consecutive declines in 2002 and 2003—, it showed poor foreign demand and marked unemployment rates of double digits. Gerhard Schröder, Chancellor from 1998 to 2005, then initiated a series of reforms that prompted a jobwunder (employment boom) and which, together with strong foreign demand from booming economies such as China, led to the pillar of the German economy: a competitive manufacturing sector, thanks in large part to cheap Russian gas and labor from the East of Europe. These factors have sustained the German country for almost two decades, making it the first sword in Europe. But, some experts warn, its success may have made Berlin overconfident.

The German economy is now far from the boom of the past decade: in the second quarter, its GDP remained stable (0.1%), after having entered a recession at the beginning of the year, and has not seen real progress since September 2022. In addition, inflation, the fashionable evil in recent months, is proving particularly resistant in the German country, most affected by the energy crisis. High inflation and economic slowdown: stagflation. Of course, it has the lowest unemployment rate in the euro zone and, for economists such as Clemens Fuest, director of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research (IFO), that makes the term “sick man” an exaggeration.

On the household side, the signs are true to the German saving mentality: while wages rose at their highest historical rate in the second quarter (6.6%) – fueling fears of worsening inflation – the household consumption remained stagnant, and consumer confidence indicators fell. The index prepared by the GfK market analysis company suffered a further setback this month, and marks a negative rate of 25.5 points at the gates of September. However, Marcel Fratzscher, president of the DIW Berlin economic research institute, argues that, for the moment, there are no signs of second-round effects —when wage increases to alleviate the impact of inflation end up resulting in another price increase— , and trusts that they can boost consumption.

The change in the geopolitical order, broken by the invasion of Ukraine, has revealed the weaknesses of the German model. This, Wolfgang Münchau points out in one of his analysis for Eurointelligence, depends on three ingredients: cost competitiveness, technological leadership in its industry and geopolitical stability, and “all of them are gone”, he points out. On the one hand, the cut in Russian gas —which accounted for more than 50% of the gas consumed in Germany— has hit the electro-intensive industry, forcing companies such as the Lanxess chemical company to reorganize their business and close plants. In addition, with China in the doldrums, the excessive dependence on trade with the Asian giant has become evident: in July, according to the German statistical agency, exports to China —which amount to 3% of German GDP— fell further of 6% in the interannual rate.

“The world around Germany has changed”, defends Münchau, “what has erupted is a crisis of energy prices, new geopolitical divisions and technological shocks that raise existential questions about the future of the model”. For Fuest, Germany will continue to depend on a high level of exports and imports, “but the industries that have been successful in the last two decades, particularly chemicals and automobiles, will not play the same role in the future.” For now, the business confidence indicator carried out by the institute he chairs marked its fourth negative month in August, and the perception of German businessmen is at levels of August 2020.

Berlin’s options to turn the situation around in the short term are few, and the political situation—a tripartite coalition in the Executive—does not help. At the end of 2021, social democrats, liberals and environmentalists signed the agreement that began the era of Olaf Scholz as chancellor of Germany after 16 years of a government led by Angela Merkel. Within the traffic light government Two major measures have been proposed: the establishment of a unitary energy price for the electro-intensive industry, led by the Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck —of Los Verdes— and the approval of an ambitious fiscal package, proposed by the most liberal part of the coalition, led by Finance Minister Christian Lindner. In the first meeting of the Executive after the holidays, the differences between liberals and ecologists prevented the measure from being carried out, which ended up being approved this Tuesday: a package of fiscal aid worth 32,000 million euros for the next four years.

“The great challenge of the German economy is structural,” defends Fratzscher, from the DIW. The challenges are not minor. Unemployment is at a minimum, but it hides something more worrying: in the second quarter, according to Eurostat, the number of vacancies was 4.1%, one point above the eurozone average. This, with almost non-existent unemployment, only means that the labor force is not capable of filling the positions that the economy needs. And it is explained, as in many other developed economies, by ageing.

The problem is not new: ten years ago, the Institute for Employment Research warned that between 2008 and 2050 the labor force will have been reduced by 18 million people for demographic reasons alone. The German Parliament approved at the end of June a plan to attract trained workers to the country.

Added to a shrinking labor force and excessive reliance on exports are several shocks that point directly to the heart of the German economy: its industry. The main one is the energy transition, in which the Executive is investing billions of dollars, and which, they calculate, will take time to moderate energy prices for the industry until at least 2027. For this reason, almost a third of the companies are favoring investment outside Germany, according to the energy transition barometer of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In addition, points out the head of ING for Germany and the eurozone, Carsten Brzeski, the incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act American companies are attracting European companies, “structurally weakening the industry”.

The powerful automobile industry suffers especially from all these blows, to which one must be added, as pointed out by analyst Patrick Artus in a report by the investment bank Natixis: the competition from the powerful Chinese brands in the electricity market. The edge of the Asian giant for Germany is therefore double. On the one hand, its weakness in recent months weighs on exports; on the other, the push of brands like BYD threatens its industry. “China has become a more structural concern, as it is no longer limited to buying German products, but has become a competitor,” says Brzeski.

Beneath the excessive dependence on exports, the challenge of the energy transition or an aging population, lies an endemic evil of the German economy, which the good economic results have managed to cover up (until now): underinvestment. “The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have changed the world, but Germany has also forgotten to invest and apply new reforms,” ​​says Brzeski, who points to the need to “set an example” during the austerity of the financial crisis. . In a stable environment, the shortcomings in public investment —with its consequences for the country’s infrastructure— have gone unnoticed, but once the balance is broken, urgency arises.

For Fratzscher, the industry “lags behind in international comparison” and needs to manage a triple transformation: first, it has to accelerate the ecological transformation; on the other hand, it has “one of the worst digital infrastructures in Europe”, and many of its medium-sized companies have taken too long to digitize production, thus lagging behind in productivity. And finally, it needs to reduce its dependence on China. In this process, and in line with the plans of Brussels, the German Executive is trying to attract large technology companies with a rain of funds: with a subsidy of 10,000 million, Intel will invest another 30,000 in the construction of two chip manufacturing plants in the city of Magdeburg. The Taiwanese TMSC will do the same in Dresden with an aid of 5,000 million from the Executive.

The transformation will go through a conjunction of public and private investment, point out the economists, who warn that this could collide with another evil endemic to the German system: excessive bureaucracy. “These investments are held back by excessively complex planning procedures, restrictive regulations and bureaucracy,” denounces Fuest from the IFO. “The German government has to embrace the transformation and promote its implementation instead of trying to consolidate the status quo”, Fratzscher points out: “This requires massive public investment in infrastructure and education, as well as a simplification of regulations and bureaucracy ”.

All the experts consulted agree that this process will entail a notable financial effort. For Brzeski, from ING, the reversal of the investment passivity suffered by the country will only be possible if Germany changes its own fiscal rules – the constitutional debt brake, suspended in the covid crisis. In addition, next year the fiscal rules of the European Union return, which may represent another obstacle for the country that for years served as the fiscal police of the Old Continent to take the step that its economists are asking for. All this watered with the return of the austerity discourse by a part of the Executive, and with the German extreme right rearing its head. Curing the “sick man of Europe” will not be easy. Not cheap.

