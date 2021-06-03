Berlin (DPA)

The German Minister of Health, Jens Young, confirmed that the federal government is still working to find a solution to enable German players who are in Britain to enter the country to join the ranks of the national team, without being subject to mandatory medical isolation.

Shaban said: At the present time, we are looking for a responsible and realistic solution, specifically for this situation. The German national team will meet its Latvian counterpart next Monday, in Dusseldorf, in preparation for Euro 2020, and the team hopes to issue an exemption from medical isolation for Antonio Rudiger, Kai Haveritz and Timo Werner, the Chelsea trio, along with Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City player, upon their arrival from England, after they were late. Because of their association with the Champions League final.

The current regulations in Germany stipulate that a person coming from areas where mutated strains of the Corona virus are prevalent must be subjected to medical isolation for a period of 14 days.

And Germany decided to classify Britain as an area for the spread of mutated strains of infection, and therefore the regulations will apply to the players who participated in the Champions League final, which brought together Chelsea and Manchester City, English, in Porto, Portugal, and ended with Chelsea winning with a goal.

The federal government revealed the exemption regulations for national team players, but youths stressed that it was not only about German players. Many players from the teams participating in Euro 2020 play in England, which should be taken into account, especially since Munich will host group matches as well as in the quarter-finals, which includes a team that faced it in the last six in London.

Shaban explained that a solution is being reached for “a very small number” of players, and Shaban stressed that it is necessary to ensure the application of appropriate testing and safety concepts and prevent the spread of mutated strains of infection.

He continued: We do not want to ban travel, but we want to reduce the emergence of new mutated strains as much as possible at this stage of the vaccination campaign.