Sunday, September 10, 2023
Germany is in crisis: Hansi Flick is no longer the coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
0
The 4-1 in favor of Japan was the trigger.

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich coach.

Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich coach.

The 4-1 in favor of Japan was the trigger.

Hansi Flick He stops being Germany coach nine months before the Euro 2024 after falling 4-1 with Japanon Saturday in a friendly in Wolfsburg, their fourth defeat in five games.

For Tuesday’s game at Dortmund against Francethe current sports director Rudi Völler, the under-20 coach Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner They will be provisionally in charge of leading the team, before the federation chooses a successor for Flick ahead of the Euro Cup (June 14-July 14, 2024).

Advance…

Morocco, another surprise, beat Belgium in Qatar with these great goals, video

