Hansi Flick He stops being Germany coach nine months before the Euro 2024 after falling 4-1 with Japanon Saturday in a friendly in Wolfsburg, their fourth defeat in five games.

For Tuesday’s game at Dortmund against Francethe current sports director Rudi Völler, the under-20 coach Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner They will be provisionally in charge of leading the team, before the federation chooses a successor for Flick ahead of the Euro Cup (June 14-July 14, 2024).

Hansi Flick led his last training session this Sunday at the head of the ‘Mannschaft’, in Wolfsburg.

In front of 3,500 spectators he was reluctant to throw in the towel. “Yes, yes, I continue fighting. This continues, it is like that,” he proclaimed, although he acknowledged that in professional football “it is difficult to predict” what may happen.

And now?

The DFB finally opted for the most radical solution, a first for it, while none of Flick’s last ten predecessors in the position of coach had been dismissed.

Neither Berti Vogts (1998), Erich Ribbeck (2000) or Rudi Völler (2004), They all resigned after their failures in World Cups or Euro Cups.

Arrived in the position in the European summer of 2021 to succeed Joachim Lowwho spent 15 years at the head of Germany, Flick found himself under increasing pressure as poor results continued.

