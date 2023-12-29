In Germany they are holding their breath this weekend because of the extreme high water that has been ravaging the country for days. In the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, bordering the Netherlands, 40 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in 24 hours, the German weather service DWD warned on Friday. The German police are therefore making an urgent appeal to Dutch tourists not to come and look at the high water.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
10:14
