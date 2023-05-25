Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A meteorologist predicts “ice cream parlor and bathing weather” at Pentecost. Even after that, the summer temperatures continue – up to a heat wave.

Munich – Sunshine and rising temperatures: Summer is gradually approaching in Germany. After the severe storms in North Rhine-Westphalia, the first major heat wave is now imminent. Temperatures of up to 30 degrees are expected.

While Thursday (May 25) was mostly cloudy and rainy in some regions of the country, Friday (May 26) should look much friendlier, the German Weather Service (DWD) reported. Showers and thunderstorms are rare. The temperatures climb to 17 to 25 degrees.

First major heat wave expected in Germany – “ice cream parlor and bathing weather”

Anyone who then travels on vacation over Pentecost can breathe a sigh of relief. Previous weather forecasts seem to be confirmed. “At Pentecost there is ice cream parlor and bathing weather,” forecast meteorologist Jan Schenk von The Weather Channel. The temperatures are rising. Bright sunshine and only a few clouds are imminent in Germany. The temperatures are between 23 and 27 degrees, in the north between 16 and 23 degrees, according to the DWD.

Summery temperatures are expected at Pentecost. At the end of the coming week, the first heat wave is imminent. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

But that’s not all: From Whit Monday (May 29), hot air masses from the Black Sea region will be coming towards Germany, Schenk explained. “There are even signs of the first real heat wave of the year,” it said. Summer-like temperatures are expected towards the end of the week – especially in the south-east and north. So it could be up to 29 degrees in Berlin, locally even up to 30 degrees.

Heat wave in Germany: temperatures up to 30 degrees expected

The DWD also assumes that the early summer weather will continue to be sunny and dry. Only in the Alps and mountains could there be isolated thunderstorms. However, the air from the southeast is not extremely hot, Schenk said. It shouldn’t get hotter than 30 degrees. When exactly these temperatures are imminent is still unclear. It should also be hot in the coming months: weather experts predicted a hot summer. (cheese)