German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser confirmed that the security authorities are doing their utmost to catch the perpetrator of the stabbing attack in the German city of Solingen. Faeser wrote on the “X” platform: “The police in North Rhine-Westphalia have the full support of the federal government,” explaining that she is in constant contact with the state’s Interior Minister, Herbert Reul, and the security authorities.

Faeser described the attack as “shocking” and said: “We are saddened by the people who died in such a terrible way,” expressing her condolences to the families of the dead and injured. According to police, three people were killed and eight were injured in the stabbing attack that took place on Friday evening in Solingen during a festival to celebrate the 560th anniversary of the founding of the city.