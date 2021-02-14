Is Chinese state capitalism perhaps superior to the liberal western approach after all? This question is coming to the fore again because of the pandemic. Because China is not only fighting the corona virus very successfully, its economy has also quickly found its way back to a growth path that the US and Europe can only dream of at the moment.

The question of system competition – to many observers it seemed to have been finally answered in favor of the West after the fall of the Iron Curtain – is back on the international agenda.

What can the West do to improve its position in the competition between state capitalism and the market economy? And where, despite all the ideological differences, would cooperation be more sensible than confrontation?

First of all, it is worth taking a brief look back at the global financial crisis of 2008/09. At that time there was a lot of talk about banks, whose global systemic importance was underestimated. In fact, speculative mortgage loan deals to finance homes in the United States have shaken the globally interconnected financial system.

The subsequent crisis hit even countries in Europe that, like Germany, were far from an overheated property market. Politicians reacted to the global financial crisis with significantly stricter regulatory requirements for financial markets and institutions.

The financial crisis shows parallels to the current pandemic crisis. This time an outbreak of disease in a Chinese animal market was enough to endanger the world’s population.

With Corona, the systemic importance of health and health systems was underestimated in a globalized world. Beyond all immediate measures and the protection of the elderly and people in need of care, the question arises, as it was twelve years ago, of what lessons politicians should learn from the crisis.

Germany has to upgrade digitally because more pandemics will follow

At the beginning there has to be the realization: like the last financial crisis, this pandemic is no exception, but is likely to reappear and spread in a similar form. According to experts, zoonoses, i.e. infectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans, are booming.

Important conclusions can be drawn from this finding. Take Germany as an example: Here, public administration urgently needs to be brought up to an international top level and, in particular, the quality of the health authorities needs to be improved. In the digital age, it is anachronistic for a high-tech country to work with handwritten lists and printed Excel tables.

Digital work in health authorities – here Berlin-Mitte – is still very underdeveloped. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Many younger people have probably only realized in the past few months that faxes still exist. The digitalisation push in this and other areas of public administration urgently needs to be stepped up. While many private employers quickly switched to the option of working from home, public administration is lagging behind.

The quality of home schooling also still depends far too much on the individual willingness and personal commitment of teachers – a comprehensive digital strategy by schools is more the exception than the rule. Germany has to catch up.

The relationship between infection protection and data protection must be rethought

In addition, a fundamental discussion should be held in the western world about the relationship between infection protection and data protection – especially in times of pandemic, questions about weighing up the two goods can arise anew.

The debate is, for example, of direct importance for the functionality and efficiency of the WarnApp or the allocation of vaccination appointments. The international comparison also shows here: Germany and Europe could do better. In any case, key questions would have to be answered before the next pandemic strikes – in order not to rush to redefine the relationship between infection protection and data protection.

After all, in Germany in particular, intensive consideration should be given to how innovations in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors can be supported and promoted more systematically. It is thanks to the particular entrepreneurial spirit that vaccines could be developed much faster than most experts expected at the beginning of the crisis. Private capital has played a particularly positive role here, as has the rapid implementation of university knowledge in new products.

However, Europe is also confronted with the fact that state vaccine procurement contracts are not working optimally. Closer and better coordinated cooperation between private and public actors and appropriate risk sharing are of key importance with a view to the next pandemic.

Internationally coordinated vaccination plans are necessary

Since Corona knows no national borders, transcontinental strategies are required to combat the virus – here, system competition must take a back seat in favor of cooperation. We need vaccination plans that are better coordinated at international level. The current crisis shows how mutations in Great Britain, Brazil or South Africa can quickly destroy supposed successes in combating the pandemic in individual countries.

The distribution of vaccines to other countries will not cause cheers in times of shortage and carries the risk of being exploited in a populist way. Currently, however, 16 percent of the world’s population have secured around 60 percent of the vaccines available. The rich countries must recognize that a fair distribution of the vaccine is ultimately in their interests. Because nobody is safe until everyone is safe. States that believed that they could overcome the corona crisis primarily with national measures often suffer particularly badly from the pandemic.

In order to survive the next global crisis in the systemic competition, Germany and Europe must be better prepared than this time. That is why it is worth studying successful corona control strategies in Asia. The systemic competition between state capitalism and the market economy should reach its limits wherever global challenges have to be met.

In the wake of the global financial crisis, the heads of state and government of the 20 leading industrialized and emerging countries agreed on basic principles for reforming the financial system and committed themselves to regulating or monitoring all financial markets, products and actors. Now the international community would be well advised to use the G20 format again to find common answers to the challenge of the pandemic.

