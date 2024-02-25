WHow can Germany protect itself from a military attack and political blackmail if American nuclear support can no longer be relied on? This question has become louder since a second term in office for Donald Trump seems possible. It received nourishment from his threat to throw NATO states to Putin in the event of an attack if they did not fulfill their alliance obligations.

Jochen Buchsteiner Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin. Morten Freidel Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung

Suddenly it becomes clear what it could mean if Germany and Europe were to lose America's protection. A debate began overnight that had been largely taboo for many decades: that of our own nuclear deterrent.