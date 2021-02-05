The German government is considering the idea of ​​using a “shutdown mechanism” for Nord Stream 2, which involves suspending the operation of the pipeline if the supply of fuel through Ukraine is reduced. This was announced on Friday, February 5, by the magazine WirtschaftsWoche…

“In reality, neither Chancellor Angela Merkel, nor Foreign Minister, Social Democrat Heiko Maas, are ready to withdraw from the controversial project – and the change of power in the White House has changed nothing in this. True, the idea of ​​equipping the pipeline with a “shutdown mechanism” is now being discussed, the authors of the material explained.

As the newspaper notes, if Russia announces to Ukraine its intention to reduce fuel supplies, then the German side will be able to interrupt gas transportation via Nord Stream 2.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany stated that the “shutdown mechanism” would exclude the use of the gas pipeline as a means of pressure on the Ukrainian side. At the same time, the termination of the use of “Nord Stream – 2” as a lever of pressure on Kiev is one of the “important requirements of the United States.”

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he shares Germany’s position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He noted that, despite the criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel still reaffirmed her commitment to Nord Stream 2, which is supposed to connect Russia and Germany.

Merkel herself said that she would discuss Nord Stream 2 with the new US administration and hoped to reach a decision on the project. She added that he plays a large role in transatlantic relations.

The head of the Bundestag’s international affairs committee, Norbert Röttgen, proposed a moratorium on the construction of the gas pipeline. According to him, it is necessary for negotiations between the European Union, Russia and the United States.

Anton Morozov, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, assessed Röttgen’s proposal to introduce a moratorium on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to the parliamentarian, such a proposal is one of the many anti-Russian initiatives.

On February 3, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechayev said he was confident in the ability of Germany and Europe to determine their energy policy without outside interference. He stressed that the project meets the interests of German and European consumers and enhances energy security in Germany in the context of the transition to green energy sources.

Prior to that, on February 2, it was reported that the US government had set a number of conditions for the FRG to lift sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. However, the FRG government did not see any opportunities for US concessions on the project and referred to the agreements already reached on gas transit through Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to the Federal Republic of Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.