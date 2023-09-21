The sources said that according to proposals from the government, Chinese components will be excluded from the country’s telecommunications “core network” starting January 1, 2026.

It was understood that the ban would not only affect new components, but also those that had been installed.

The sources indicated that the German government wants to begin phasing out the Huawei and ZTE components from its networks.

The changes to the fifth generation mobile phone networks in Germany, which are operated by Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, are “of great importance to the German government with regard to security policies,” according to a draft document of the Interior Ministry seen by Agence France-Presse.

The document stated that Germany has “large structural dependencies” on Huawei and ZTE, which in its view requires urgent action.

The government’s plan is part of Germany’s “de-risking” strategy in its relations with China announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in July, according to the document.

Last July, Germany issued a 64-page document outlining its new strategy for dealing with China, its largest trading partner.

Seeking a balance between China and the European Union’s largest economy, the document sought to update Germany’s stance toward China as a “partner and competitor.”

“We want to reduce sensitive dependencies in the future,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when presenting the strategy, adding that Berlin is thus “responding to China, which has changed and become more assertive.”