Weser told the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” that these checkpoints could constitute a way to “combat the crime of migrant smuggling in a more forceful way.”

The following are the highlights of Vizer’s statements:

• Germany has previously strengthened its police presence along the borders with the two neighboring countries, to contain the flow of illegal immigrants.

• We distinguish between legal asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.

• Implementing stricter controls does not mean that there will not be more arrivals of asylum seekers.

• If a person applies for asylum at the border, the asylum application must be examined in Germany, which is a clear legal obligation.

• The importance of protecting the EU’s external borders, which we can ensure through a common asylum system.

For his part, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said during a visit to Sicily, Italy, where large numbers of migrants arrive via the Mediterranean, that Germany is facing a “heavy migration” movement.