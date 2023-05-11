Home page World

Robin Dittrich

Life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades. In Germany it is rather low compared to other European countries.

Munich – In 1900, the life expectancy of people in Germany was not even 50 years. It is now around 80 years. But Germany is lagging behind in a European comparison – for both men and women.

In terms of life expectancy, Germany is almost at the bottom in Europe

The Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) published the comparison of life expectancy among 16 European countries on Wednesday (May 10). The life expectancy of men and women in Germany is therefore relatively low – at least in comparison to other countries in Europe. Men in Germany are only in 15th place, women in 14th place compared to those from other Western European countries. The reason for this: “The main reason for the backlog is an increased number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.”

Life expectancy has increased in recent decades. In Germany, however, it is comparatively low. © Rainer Unkel/Imago (symbol image)

According to the Federal Statistical Office, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for 33 percent of deaths in Germany in 2021. This is followed by cancer diseases with 22.5 percent. Seven percent of the people in Germany died of Covid-19. The BiB researcher Pavel Grigoriev sees Germany’s poor performance as a criticism of the health system: “An easily accessible and efficient health system contrasts with a western European position at the bottom in terms of life expectancy. The results are a red flag for the sustainability of the healthcare system.”

These European countries lead in life expectancy

The joint study by the BiB and the Max Plank Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock was published in the “European Journal of Epidemiology”. The life expectancy of women in a European comparison in 2019 was highest in Spain – it was 86.2 years. Women born in Germany in 2019 are well behind with a life expectancy of 83.5 years. Men have the highest life expectancy in Switzerland, where it is 81.9 years – in Germany life expectancy is set at 78.7 years.

Life expectancy of people born in 2019 in Europe:

Spain 86.2 years 80.8 years France 85.6 years 79.8 years Switzerland 85.6 years 81.9 years Italy 85.4 years 81.1 years Luxembourg 84.8 years 80 years Sweden 84.7 years 81.4 years Portugal 84.7 years 78.7 years Finland 84.5 years 79.2 years Ireland 84.4 years 80.4 years Austria 84.2 years 79.5 years Belgium 84 years 79.6 years Greece 84 years 79 years Netherlands 83.6 years 80.5 years Germany 83.5 years 78.8 years Denmark 83.4 years 79.4 years Great Britain 83.3 years 79.6 years

According to the BIB researcher Pavel Grigoriev, the number of cardiovascular diseases in Germany is significantly higher than in other countries with a higher life expectancy. In Germany, this already affects a comparatively large number of men over the age of 50. For women, the poorer performance is more likely to be due to increased mortality over the age of 65. “The fact that Germany is well behind in these diseases is a cause for concern, since these are now considered to be largely preventable.” In contrast, Germany is almost at the top in the standard of living ranking.