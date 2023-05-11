Life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades. In Germany it is rather low compared to other European countries.
Munich – In 1900, the life expectancy of people in Germany was not even 50 years. It is now around 80 years. But Germany is lagging behind in a European comparison – for both men and women.
In terms of life expectancy, Germany is almost at the bottom in Europe
The Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) published the comparison of life expectancy among 16 European countries on Wednesday (May 10). The life expectancy of men and women in Germany is therefore relatively low – at least in comparison to other countries in Europe. Men in Germany are only in 15th place, women in 14th place compared to those from other Western European countries. The reason for this: “The main reason for the backlog is an increased number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.”
According to the Federal Statistical Office, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for 33 percent of deaths in Germany in 2021. This is followed by cancer diseases with 22.5 percent. Seven percent of the people in Germany died of Covid-19. The BiB researcher Pavel Grigoriev sees Germany’s poor performance as a criticism of the health system: “An easily accessible and efficient health system contrasts with a western European position at the bottom in terms of life expectancy. The results are a red flag for the sustainability of the healthcare system.”
These European countries lead in life expectancy
The joint study by the BiB and the Max Plank Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock was published in the “European Journal of Epidemiology”. The life expectancy of women in a European comparison in 2019 was highest in Spain – it was 86.2 years. Women born in Germany in 2019 are well behind with a life expectancy of 83.5 years. Men have the highest life expectancy in Switzerland, where it is 81.9 years – in Germany life expectancy is set at 78.7 years.
Life expectancy of people born in 2019 in Europe:
|Spain
|86.2 years
|80.8 years
|France
|85.6 years
|79.8 years
|Switzerland
|85.6 years
|81.9 years
|Italy
|85.4 years
|81.1 years
|Luxembourg
|84.8 years
|80 years
|Sweden
|84.7 years
|81.4 years
|Portugal
|84.7 years
|78.7 years
|Finland
|84.5 years
|79.2 years
|Ireland
|84.4 years
|80.4 years
|Austria
|84.2 years
|79.5 years
|Belgium
|84 years
|79.6 years
|Greece
|84 years
|79 years
|Netherlands
|83.6 years
|80.5 years
|Germany
|83.5 years
|78.8 years
|Denmark
|83.4 years
|79.4 years
|Great Britain
|83.3 years
|79.6 years
According to the BIB researcher Pavel Grigoriev, the number of cardiovascular diseases in Germany is significantly higher than in other countries with a higher life expectancy. In Germany, this already affects a comparatively large number of men over the age of 50. For women, the poorer performance is more likely to be due to increased mortality over the age of 65. “The fact that Germany is well behind in these diseases is a cause for concern, since these are now considered to be largely preventable.” In contrast, Germany is almost at the top in the standard of living ranking.
