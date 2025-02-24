Germany is aimed at the great coalition

The winner of the German elections, Friedrich Merz, already anticipates a government agreement between his party, the conservative CDU, and the social democrats of the SPD to form a great coalition that governs the country. “With the SPD we add 328 parliamentarians, so we will form a coalition. This is what we want and I have the support of the Executive Committee [de la CDU]. We have already had preliminary conversation [con el SPD]”Merz said this morning at a press conference to comment on the results.

The very clear victory of the CDU in the elections last night, the collapse of the SPD and the resulting parliamentary arithmetic focus on an agreement between the two great games to close the passage to the extreme right, which has reached a historical result with 20% of The votes. In a press conference this noon, the still chancellor, Olaf Scholz, repeated that the defeat is “bitter” and will continue in office until the transfer of powers to the new government. If a great coalition must be given, the first to take the step for the negotiations must be given by the winner, the Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, as indicated by the party’s collide and possible future parliamentary spokesman, Lars Klingbeil.