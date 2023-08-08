The Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC is going to build a new factory in the German city of Dresden, and will receive billions in state aid. The company made this on Tuesday in a press release known, together with several partners, including the Dutch chipmaker NXP.

The decision, the contours of which have been known for some time, shows that European governments are increasingly turning to the stock market to boost chip production within Europe. According to the German business newspaper Handelsblatt stabs the German government 5 billion euros in the factory, which is to make chips for the European car industry, among other things.

The total investment amount exceeds 10 billion euros. According to German media, TSMC is investing 3.5 billion euros. In addition, industrial group Bosch, the German chipmaker Infineon and NXP would each participate for 500 million euros. Together, the four companies set up the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC), a joint venture. They say they will create about 2,000 jobs.

European Chips Act

It was recently announced that Germany is investing 9.9 billion euros in a subsidy for a planned factory of the American chipmaker Intel in Magdeburg, in which Intel itself is investing 30 billion euros. Other countries, including France and the Netherlands, also support the chip industry with subsidies.

State aid is subject to strict rules within the EU, but these have been relaxed under the European Chips Act, a law passed last month. The legislation aims to make Europe less dependent on foreign chip suppliers amid growing geopolitical tensions.

According to Handelsblatt, the German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Robert Habeck, is afraid of the scenario of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. China could then blackmail Europe by stopping the supply of chips from Taiwan. TSMC supplies more than half of the world’s chips and produces 90 percent of the most advanced chips.

TSMC itself also aims to expand its production base internationally. TSMC is building a new factory in the US state of Arizona, with the company counting on 15 billion dollars (13.7 billion euros) in government support, according to American media. The Japanese government is also spending billions of euros on the establishment of a TSMC factory.

Accelerated permit

Construction of the factory in Dresden should start in the second half of next year. Production of semiconductors should start at the end of 2027. Formally, the European Commission still has to approve the German state aid to the joint venture. In the meantime, the German government has accelerated the granting of the permit. Given the international competition for the chip industry, action had to be taken “quickly,” said Habeck, quoted by Handelsblatt.

The arrival of TSMC means strengthening the technology cluster around Dresden in the state of Saxony (‘Silicon Saxony’). Infineon and Bosch already have chip factories there, NXP has a design and research center there.

NXP , the former semiconductor arm of Philips, is now a global company with factories in Nijmegen and Austin (Texas, USA). It will gain more production capacity through the joint venture. In the press release, CEO Kurt Sievers thanks the EU, Germany and the state of Saxony for their “recognition of the crucial role of the semiconductor industry and their commitment to boosting the European chip ecosystem”.

