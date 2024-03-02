An audio clip, published in Russian media, that appears to be a conference call of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine, has sparked concerns of espionage in Germany and calls for clarification from Russia. Germany is investigating.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Saturday, March 2, that Germany was fully investigating the alleged leak of a recording of army officers discussing confidential material about the war in Ukraine.

As of today, the authenticity of the recording could not be officially confirmed, but a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense said that the Federal Office of the Military Counterintelligence Service is investigating the matter and that all necessary measures would be taken.

In the call, participants discuss the training of Ukrainian soldiers, possible military targets and delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev, something that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly firmly rejected whenever the Ukrainian government has demanded that Germany provide it. these missiles, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

Scholz, visiting Rome, told reporters that the possible leak was very serious and added:

If this story turns out to be true, it would be a very problematic event… The question arises as to whether this is an isolated incident or a structural security issue.

The first to publish the 38-minute recording was Margarita Simonyan, a journalist for Russian state television and director of Russia Today. She is also on her Telegram channel, where she claimed that German army officers discussed an attack on Crimea on February 19.

The Russian embassy in Berlin has not responded to allegations of possible espionage. However, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on social media on Friday: “We demand an explanation from Germany.”

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday spoke out about the alleged plans of the German armed forces, saying it was “a blatant self-exculpation.”

Experts consulted by the German magazine Der Spiegel think that the recording is authentic, as does Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the German Parliament, who told the newspaper Handelsblatt that he considers the audio true and declared:

Of course, Russia is demonstrating the extent to which it uses espionage and sabotage as part of hybrid warfare. Hopefully many more things have been intercepted and leaked to influence decisions, discredit and manipulate people

In Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova demanded “quick explanations from Germany” on this matter. “Any attempt to avoid answering questions will be considered an admission of guilt,” she said.

