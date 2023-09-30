The thesis of the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa according to which Germany is invading Italy with illegal immigrants, as it did with the army 80 years ago, finds international consensus

The thesis of the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa according to which Germany is invading Italy with illegal immigrants, as it did 80 years ago with the army, finds consensus at an international level. The words of Crippa ad Affaritaliani.it they made a lot of noise and sparked a lot of controversy from the left. But New York’s young Republicans on X (formerly Twitter) write exactly what Crippa said to our newspaper.

Here is the post

Post

Discover new posts

Conversation

New York Young Republican Club

@NYYRC

Germany invaded Italy in September 1943, and, in September 2023, they’re doing it again. This time, they’ve just outsourced the manpower. Perhaps it’s time to switch back to the title “Reichskanzler”,

@Bundeskanzler

.

Subscribe to the newsletter

