Germany introduces travel restrictions for travelers from the United Kingdom

Germany is tightening travel restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom in an effort to contain the spread of the Omikron variant of the coronavirus. Airlines, trains and shipping will only be allowed to transport German citizens or people living in Germany from the UK to Germany from Monday.

There is also a two-week quarantine obligation for travelers entering the country from the United Kingdom, including people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from a corona infection. The quarantine period cannot be shortened by negative tests.

Germany is taking the measures because of the rapid advance of the Omikron variant of the corona virus in the United Kingdom. About 90,000 corona infections per day have been registered there in recent days. The number of hospital admissions is also increasing.