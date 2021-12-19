Germany introduces travel restrictions for travelers from the United Kingdom
Germany is tightening travel restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom in an effort to contain the spread of the Omikron variant of the coronavirus. Airlines, trains and shipping will only be allowed to transport German citizens or people living in Germany from the UK to Germany from Monday.
There is also a two-week quarantine obligation for travelers entering the country from the United Kingdom, including people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from a corona infection. The quarantine period cannot be shortened by negative tests.
Germany is taking the measures because of the rapid advance of the Omikron variant of the corona virus in the United Kingdom. About 90,000 corona infections per day have been registered there in recent days. The number of hospital admissions is also increasing.
In this blog does NRC report of the most important developments surrounding the corona crisis. On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a hard lockdown at an inserted press conference. It will be in effect from this Sunday morning at 5 a.m. and will last until at least January 14. Non-essential shops, schools, catering – almost all parts of society are completely or partially locked.
Rutte said he announced the lockdown “with a gloomy mind”, but also called the strict measures “inevitable”. The Omikron variant of the coronavirus is highly contagious and also partially breaks through the vaccine defenses. “We must intervene now to prevent worse,” said Rutte. The RIVM assumes that the Omikron variant is already dominant in the Netherlands before the turn of the year. Without action, this could lead to a spike in hospital admissions “that could well exceed care capacity,” according to the institute.
