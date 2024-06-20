Germany is implementing measures to make the country less attractive to immigrants, from payment cards that do not allow cash withdrawals to mandatory community service. Despite these measures, the nation remains one of the main destinations for asylum seekers within the EU. According to the European Asylum Agency, more than 330,000 people applied for the protection measure there last year, representing almost a third of all applications in the 27-state bloc.

