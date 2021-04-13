The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, this Tuesday upon her arrival at the meeting of the German Government. ANDREAS GORA / POOL / EFE

The German federal government, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, approved on Tuesday an amendment to the infection protection law that would give it more power against German regions in the fight against the pandemic after countless failures in recent weeks. The new law, which must be approved by the Bundestag (Federal Parliament) and the Bundesrat (Federal Council), aims to impose restrictions throughout the territory, provided that the incidence rate exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days for a period of three consecutive days.

The reform, which represents a paradigm shift in the way of combating the pandemic, puts an end to the discussions that the regional heads of government led when they met virtually to implement measures to combat the pandemic. Now, when the threshold considered of danger is exceeded —100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants—, the emergency brake will automatically come into action, with night curfews, contact restrictions, business closures and the requirement of teleworking unless there is “ compelling operational reasons ”for not doing so.

“I am well aware that these are tough restrictions. The emergency brake is no longer a matter of interpretation, but takes effect automatically. This will end the ambiguities about what is applied in one or another district and when, said Merkel when defending the reform approved by the federal cabinet. “The federal emergency brake has been approved because the situation is serious,” insisted the chancellor, after recalling that previous federal resolutions had not been enough to stop the infections. “Our fight against the pandemic must be stricter, more consistent,” he added.

Following approval by the federal government, the bill will now go to the Bundestag for a vote. However, the first reading won’t take place until Friday, a setback for Merkel, who wanted to push through the emergency brake bill this week.

The provisions are specifically limited to COVID-19 and require the federal government to have determined that there is a “nationwide epidemic situation,” which has already occurred. Thus, the federal government could not use the clauses in the future to suddenly impose curfews during a classic flu epidemic, for example.

“We are in a dramatic situation and it is about saving lives,” said the head of the conservative parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, on ARD public television. “You have to pull the emergency brake now,” he added. Until now, measures to fight the coronavirus were the responsibility not only of the Government, but also of the regions, competent in the health field under German federalism.

A strict approach

The chancellor had been trying for months to convince some regional leaders of the importance of a strict approach. “This third wave is perhaps the hardest for us,” said the Chancellor on Monday, when the incidence rate stood at 136.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days in the country and there were more than three million infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The impossibility of imposing a strict confinement at Easter, a measure that was suggested by herself and for which she had to ask the population for “forgiveness”, was the last straw for the chancellor.

Under the bill, when the danger threshold is exceeded, the federal government may apply curfews from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., the reduction of contacts between individuals and the closure of businesses considered non-essential. In addition, schools will only accept students who take two screening tests per week, and will close when the incidence exceeds 200 cases.

In the event of a higher incidence, the opening of most shops and leisure and cultural facilities, as well as restaurants, will not be allowed. Only food stores, beverage stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drug stores, opticians and hearing aid stores, gas stations, newspaper outlets, bookstores, florists, shops of pet supplies, feed stores, and garden centers.

The federal cabinet has also approved the mandatory tests provided for in companies. “In principle, companies should offer their employees a test once a week. Only in exceptional cases may the obligation include two tests per week ”, the Ministry of Economy has announced.