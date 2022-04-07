German intelligence intercepted radio communications between Russian soldiers who were talking about killing civilians outside kyivwhich could bolster evidence that Kremlin forces committed atrocities, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday.

German officials, who on Wednesday presented the intelligence information to lawmakers in Berlin, say intercepted communications indicate that the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, it was not an act of rebel forces, but would be part of a deliberate strategy to foment terror, the magazine said.

Russia has said the images of civilian bodies found in Bucha after the Kremlin pullout are staged.

The United States has imposed a new set of sanctions and the European Union is crafting its own series of measures following allegations of killings by Russian forces, which have been called war crimes by world leaders including President Joe Biden.

German Federal Intelligence Service interceptions compared the location data with the position of the bodies found in Bucha, reported the magazine. In a conversation, a soldier is heard saying that he shot and killed a cyclist.

In otherse person can be heard saying that bystanders should first be questioned and then shot.

German intelligence indicated that mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, may have been involved in the atrocities, Spiegel reported.

Eyewitnesses recounted that young soldiers initially arrived in Bucha during the first phase of the invasion, which began on February 24, and were later replaced by others when attacks on civilians began. Some claimed that there were Chechens among them, Spiegel said.

German officials were also analyzing recordings whose location could not be determined, raising fears that atrocities may have been committed elsewhere. There were signs of talk about Mariupol, Der Spiegel noted.

Bloomberg

