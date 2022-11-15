Germany intends to repair in Slovakia the weapons it supplied to Ukraine in the future.

“This can start immediately. The deal is done,” German Defense Minister Christiane Lambrecht said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a meeting with her European Union counterparts in Brussels.

Lambrecht stated that it is important that everything that was supplied to Ukraine be repaired even after the end of the fighting, explaining that the matter is specifically related to the “2000 howitzers” and multiple missile launchers.