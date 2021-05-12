German Deputy Chancellor Angela Merkel, Olaf Schultz, intends to tell people clearly this month about whether they can travel on holidays this summer.

“By the end of this May, we must send a clear message to citizens about whether they can travel again during the school summer vacation, so that they can travel again during the school summer vacation,” the Social Democratic Party candidate for the chancellor said in statements to the German newspaper, Rheinishe Post, published on Wednesday. From planning the holidays ».

“From my point of view, there is a lot to suggest that thanks to the increased vaccination rate and the decrease in the number of injuries, it will be possible at least to spend holidays in Germany and some other countries again,” added Scholz, who is also the Minister of Finance, explaining that many things indicate The Corona crisis will be largely resolved by the summer.