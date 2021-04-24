The German government intends to grant those who are fully vaccinated and recovered from Corona infection with certain exceptions from the restrictions in effect on contacts and roaming.

This came in a major item paper that the German government agreed on Saturday to be in preparation for the vaccination conference that Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold with state government heads on Monday.

The German News Agency (dpa) obtained a copy of this paper, which stipulated that exceptions be made available to people who have been vaccinated against “Covid-19” and who have recovered from the rules for entering the country, entering stores and accessing certain services. If the weekly infection rate exceeds 100 people who have tested negative.

The paper also stipulated that more exceptions be granted from protection measures according to the development of the infection situation, the rate of vaccination, and scientific evidence about the risk of infection for the vaccinated, recovered, and those who underwent Corona tests.

It is expected, according to the paper, to continue for a longer period of time to impose the rules for compulsory wearing of the muzzle for the vaccinated, recovered and people who have taken the tests.

The paper specifically mentioned that there will be exceptions for the vaccinated and those recovering from the contact restrictions, especially in community institutions such as nursing homes and the elderly “as well as exceptions also in the scope of curfew restrictions.”

The government’s estimates indicated that these exceptions do not include giving the vaccinated and recovered the right to have certain facilities such as museums and swimming pools.