The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating and managing the official strategy against the coronavirus in Germany, announced in its daily report published this Friday that Argentina “is now considered an area of ​​high incidence” amid the increase in positive cases and deaths registered in recent weeks.

The agency uses this description to discriminate “areas with a particularly high risk of infection due to a particularly high incidence of spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus ”.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Thursday that, in the last 24 hours, 383 deaths and 24,999 new coronavirus infections were registered. With these numbers, the total number of infected since the pandemic began amounts to 2,629,156 and the fatalities are 58,925.

From the institution, they highlight that the classification as a risk area is based on an analysis and a joint decision of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Construction and Interior Affairs.

Argentina thus joined Egypt, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Chile, Ecuador, Estonia, France, Iran, Jordan, Colombia, Kosovo, Croatia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro , The Netherlands -including the autonomous countries and the overseas parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands-, North Macedonia, Palestinian Territories, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Sweden, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovenia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tanzania, Czech Republic, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, Uruguay and Cyprus.

According to the report, Barbados, Finland (the Pirkanmaa region), Ireland (the Midwest and Southeast regions), the United Kingdom (with the exception of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Falkland Islands) are no longer risk areas .

From this qualification, the Germans returning from Argentina must present a negative PCR test at the risk of being rejected or forced to return to the place of origin. They will also have to do a 10-day quarantine that can be suspended in advance if another test is performed after five that returns negative.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the country’s regional authorities to tighten restrictive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus without waiting for the relevant federal regulations to come into force, in full increase in infections.

“We should not wait for the Bundestag to pass this law next week; I said a week ago that additional measures are needed, that we must act consistently,” Spah said.

In the last 24 hours alone, Germany registered 29,426 cases of COVID-19, about 8,000 more than the previous day, reported the German Robert Koch Institute.