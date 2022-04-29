Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Scholz sees the Ukraine war as an “attack on democracy”. Meanwhile, several celebrities warned him about new arms deliveries. The news ticker.

Ukraine conflict: The war in Ukraine and its consequences are also hotly debated in Germany.

with appeal : Celebrities who speak out against arms deliveries to Ukraine have warned Scholz of the danger of a third world war. This News ticker on reactions from Germany in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. You can read the background to the Ukraine crisis here.

Update from April 29, 4:00 p.m.: After the agreement in principle on the delivery of heavy weapons, the Federal Government is also considering handing over the Panzerhaubitze 2000 from the Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine. It is about a package of materials to which Germany and Italy could also contribute in addition to the Netherlands, the reported world on Sunday. According to dpa information, it is a possible contribution from Germany in the middle single-digit number.

According to world on Sunday are however of the 119 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 of the Bundeswehr only about 40 operational. The military are therefore critical of a delivery. Representatives of the Dutch armed forces were also skeptical, but the government in The Hague ignored the military concerns. “We are in talks with various partners with the aim of providing effective support to Ukraine – also in the field of artillery. There are various options that are currently being examined,” a spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Defense told the newspaper.

Update from April 29, 12:45 p.m.: The German government sharply condemned the Russian rocket attack on Kyiv on the day of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit. “The actions of the Russian side are inhuman,” said deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. “It also reveals once again before the eyes of the world community that Putin and his regime have absolutely no respect for international law,” said Büchner.

Germany in the Ukraine war: Lambrecht draws attention to the relevance of “defensiveness”.

Update from April 29, 11:50 a.m.: In the Bundestag debate on the report by the Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) emphasized the massively increased urgency of sufficient national defense capabilities. “It has never been so important in the history of our reunited country to be defensive,” Lambrecht emphasized in the plenary session. During the debate, several speakers referred to the still massive lack of equipment among the troops.

“Action is needed, more than ever,” said Lambrecht. “Every day we see the atrocities of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and we still cannot say today how far Putin is pushing his superpower mania,” the minister explained. Therefore, a “fully equipped and operational Bundeswehr” is needed. It is good and important that the report by the military commissioner Eva Högl (SPD) reveals the existing shortcomings, because you have to “know where the problem is” in order to be able to take countermeasures.

She again campaigned for support for the planned Bundeswehr special fund, because “after years of shortages, we urgently need this booster to quickly increase operational capability”. This applies to the agreed re-equipment of soldiers with personal protective equipment by 2025, for which 2.4 billion euros are planned, as well as to the purchase of armed drones, US F-35 fighter jets and the purchase of heavy transport helicopters.

Germany in the Ukraine war: advance by the CSU general secretary – expropriations in the case of a gas embargo?

Update from April 29, 10:45 am: In the event of a Russian gas embargo, CSU Secretary General Stephan Mayer also wants to consider expropriations. “There are high hurdles for expropriations. But our top priority must indeed be security of supply,” Mayer said World. First, however, “companies that do not fulfill contracts would have to be transferred to fiduciary administration”.

He warned of a European embargo on Russian gas. “Of course, sanctions against Russia are important and right,” he said, adding: “But we must not blindly get our economy into an almost insurmountable dilemma.” In order to promote independence from fossil energy, Mayer advocated more Check locations for wind turbines.

“I believe that additional wind turbines should be built in close proximity to or in existing industrial sites in accordance with the population. This is common in other European countries, but not in Germany.” However, the yield must justify this. However, Mayer described the federal government’s adherence to the shutdown plans for the remaining nuclear power plants as a “catastrophic mistake”.

Germany in the Ukraine war: Scholz praises democracy and shoots against Putin’s war of aggression

First report: Munich – The conflict in Ukraine continues to rage with all its severity. Russian troops are concentrating their attacks on the east of the neighboring country. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. Clashes with Ukrainian defenders have intensified in Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, which are partially occupied by pro-Russian separatists. In addition, there were rocket attacks on Kyiv during the visit of UN chief António Guterres.

Meanwhile, German politics is concerned with the (possible consequences) of the Ukraine war. Energy security, dependence on Russian oil and gas, the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine and the threat of a possible nuclear strike by Russia are just some of the topics discussed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), on the other hand, was fundamental in a guest article for Die Welt published on Friday: he praised the value of democracy.

Germany in the Ukraine war: Scholz sees Putin’s war as an attack on democracy and its values

“His war is directed against everything that constitutes democracy: freedom, equality before the law, self-determination, human dignity,” Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s goal was not only to destroy Ukraine.

On the other hand, the democratic countries of the world are more united than ever before, emphasized Scholz, referring to the measures that have already been taken: “Together we support Ukraine, together we have imposed the toughest sanctions against the Russian aggressors, together we are strengthening our defense.” Scholz shows what democracies have in common: “The conviction that law must set limits to power.”

In autocratic states, on the other hand, the opposite is the case: “They put power above the law, and that is exactly where their greatest weakness lies.” A power that is not bound by law is “prone to corruption, nepotism and abuse of power,” emphasized Scholz in his Contribution. The Federal Chancellor is convinced: “Only democracy is capable of getting the problems of the 21st century under control. The future belongs to you!”

Germany and the Ukraine war: celebrities appeal to Scholz – warning of a new world war

However, several celebrities spoke out against arms deliveries, including the feminist Alice Schwarzer, the writer Martin Walser and the science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar. They justify their position with the danger of a new world war. In an open letter they addressed Chancellor Scholz.

Kremlin chief Putin should not be given any motive for extending the war to NATO, write the signatories in the letter, which the magazine read Emma published. The 28 first signatories also include the author Alexander Kluge, the legal philosopher Reinhard Merkel, the singer Reinhard Mey, the cabaret artists Gerhard Polt and Dieter Nuhr, the actors Lars Eidinger and Edgar Selge and the writer Juli Zeh.

Ukraine war: Celebrities praise Scholz for the original position – “do not supply any more weapons”

Unlike many critics, who accuse Scholz of hesitating, the signers of the letter express their support for the fact that the Chancellor has done everything possible to prevent the Ukraine war from escalating into World War III. “We therefore hope that you will return to your original position and not, directly or indirectly, supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine. On the contrary, we urge you to do everything you can to ensure that a ceasefire can be reached as soon as possible; to a compromise that both sides can accept,” the letter reads.

The signatories emphasize that Putin broke international law by attacking Ukraine. However, this does not justify “taking the risk of this war escalating into a nuclear conflict”. The delivery of large quantities of heavy weapons could make Germany itself a party to the war. “A Russian counter-attack could then trigger the case for assistance under the NATO treaty and thus the immediate danger of a world war,” the letter said.

Germany and the Ukraine war: Celebrity warning of “world war” – Doubts about further resistance?

“Even justified resistance against an aggressor is in an intolerable disproportion to this. We warn against a double error: First, that the responsibility for the danger of an escalation to a nuclear conflict lies solely with the original aggressor and not also with those who openly provide him with a motive for possibly criminal action.

A second “border line” is the suffering of the Ukrainian civilian population. The authors seemed to have doubts about the sense of further resistance against Russia, but expressed this rather cryptically: “The decision about the moral responsibility of the further ‘costs’ in human lives among the Ukrainian civilian population” does not fall exclusively within the competence of the government in Kyiv: “Moral binding standards are universal in nature.”

The delivery of heavy weapons, which is now officially supported by the Bundestag, has meanwhile apparently been largely approved by the population. According to a survey, more than half of the citizens support the delivery of heavy weapons from Germany to Ukraine. 56 percent of those surveyed find the delivery of tanks, for example, correct, while 39 percent speak out against it, as the ZDF “political barometer” of the research group elections shows. (bb with material from dpa/AFP)