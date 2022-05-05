Home page politics

Of: Andreas Schmid and Franziska Schwarz

Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Foreign Minister, and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) talk in the foyer on the sidelines of a Bundestag session (archive image). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Federal President Steinmeier and Selenskyj talk. Foreign Minister Baerbock is to travel to Ukraine “soon”. The news ticker on reactions from Germany.

Ukraine conflict: According to a report, Bundestag President Bas (SPD) wants to travel to the war zone.

CDU leader Merz was already there – Chancellor Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Baerbock (Greens) not yet. But that should change “soon”..

Update from May 5, 9 p.m.: The federal government is planning a ring exchange with the Czech Republic in order to supply Ukraine with weapons. The Czech Republic can deliver weapons from former Soviet stocks to Ukraine that are “directly useful” for the Ukrainian troops, Scholz said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Chancellery. In return, Germany could supply the Czech Republic with weapons and ensure “that the Czech army retains the necessary strength”.

Germany in the Ukraine war: After a Steinmeier phone call – Scholz announces a Baerbock visit

Update from May 5, 7:20 p.m.: After weeks of disagreement between Germany and Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is to travel to Kyiv “soon”. This was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Thursday evening at a press conference in Berlin. The Chancellor made no statements about his own travel plans. A few hours earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was initially undesirable in Kyiv, had called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj (see previous update).

Update from May 5, 2:57 p.m: Ukrainian President Selenskyj met Federal President Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz after a phone call (see previous update) invited to Ukraine. This is reported by the AFP news agency. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) is already traveling to Ukraine at the weekend.

According to information from Berlin, Steinmeier and Selenskyj described the call as “very important and very good”. In addition to the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor, the invitation to Kyiv also applies to all ministers of the federal government, the Office of the Federal President told the AFP news agency. The Federal President wants to accept the invitation, but a date has not yet been set.

Update from May 5, 2:21 p.m: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier telephoned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Thursday. The irritations from the past had been cleared up, the Office of the Federal President said.

Ukraine diplomacy: Merz is pushing for the reopening of the German embassy in Kyiv

Update from May 5, 1:34 p.m: CDU leader Friedrich Merz after his trip to Kyiv with the Rheinische Post spoken. He pushed for the reopening of the German embassy in Ukraine. After 30 international embassies, it is one of the last that is still closed.

Although Germany is one of the largest donors to Ukraine, the image that the federal government is always hesitating is gaining ground internationally, criticized Merz. It gives the impression that we always have to be pushed. “We’re never ahead. In the case of arms deliveries, that is still understandable, but we could have sent a signal to the embassy,” said Merz.

The German embassy in Kyiv was closed immediately after the start of the Russian war of aggression against the country. Other EU countries behaved similarly at the time, but several of them have since returned to Ukraine with their diplomatic missions.

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz (r) is received in Kyiv by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. © Niels Starnick for BILD/-/dpa

Germany in the Ukraine conflict: After Merz, Bas now also wants to go to Kyiv

First report from May 5th: Berlin – Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) is considering, according to a report by the portal The Pioneer a visit to Ukraine at the weekend. Bas could meet Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk in Kyiv on May 8, the portal reported on Thursday, citing information from Ukrainian parliamentary circles.

According to the protocol, the President of the Bundestag is the second highest representative in Germany after Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Bas has the desire, at the invitation of her counterpart Stefantschuk, to commemorate all the victims of the Second World War and to hold political talks with him, said a spokeswoman at the request of the dpa news agency.

Ukraine war: Bas allegedly wanted to let Scholz go first when traveling

To the Pioneers-Bas has reportedly had plans to visit Kyiv for some time. But you initially wanted to let Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) go first. However, he has now announced that he does not want to travel to Ukraine for the time being. Scholz justified this with annoyance that Steinmeier was not welcome there because of his Russia policy during his time as foreign minister.

Members of the federal government have not visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country, unlike leaders of the EU and many EU member states. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has not traveled to Ukraine either. On the other hand, CDU leader Friedrich Merz met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, among others. (AFP/dpa/frs)