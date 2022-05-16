Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

At a NATO meeting, Germany’s Foreign Minister Baerbock explains what is now necessary for a dialogue with Moscow – and it becomes clear. News ticker.

Update from May 16, 2:47 p.m: The SPD foreign politician Michael Roth was in Kyiv at the beginning of April together with the FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and the Greens European politician Anton Hofreiter. Roth is now warning against pinning too much hope on diplomatic contacts with Russia in the Ukraine war. “Putin doesn’t want a peaceful solution – at least not at the moment,” Roth told RBB on Monday.

Therefore, a policy of restraint towards Russia does not make sense. Rather, it is important that the western democracies repeatedly made it clear to President Vladimir Putin of Russia what they expected of him and what would happen if he did not contribute to peace.

A policy of restraint alone, which is not also based on defensiveness, will not lead to Putin finally giving in and still being willing to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, Roth warned.

The AfD and Russia: According to Wolf, Chrupalla’s course is a “wrong path”

Update from May 16, 2:31 p.m: After their defeat in the NRW elections in 2022, the AfD also sees the reason in their Russia policy. AfD federal board member Alexander Wolf criticized party leader Tino Chrupalla’s foreign policy course: “An overly great understanding of the Russian position in the Ukraine war is not accepted by the majority anywhere,” Wolf said, according to dpa. “‘Create peace without weapons’ is a church day slogan, not the position of the AfD,” he criticized. Chrupallas course is a “wrong way”.

Ukraine negotiations: Scholz wants to try to talk with Putin

Update from May 16, 12:40 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to continue his attempts to mediate in the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The war is threatening to change towards a trench warfare, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. In this phase it is important “that you try to start talking again about how you can stop killing and shooting”.

Scholz took the initiative and last week he phoned first Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and then, after weeks of radio silence, also with Putin. He’s trying to “walk the diplomatic path again, no matter how difficult it is.” Scholz had agreed with Putin to continue the conversation. The situation is very difficult and muddled, but nothing should be left untried.

Germany and the Ukraine war: Baerbock at the EU meeting – hope for an oil decision soon

Update from May 16, 11:20 a.m.: Upon her arrival at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that she was very pleased that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba was also a guest. Above all, Ukraine must be supported militarily, said Baerbock. In today’s meeting, the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will be discussed and clarifying circumstances will be discussed. Baerbock referred to a possible oil embargo. It is important “that all countries go the way of the oil exit together”. There will be no final decision today, she informed. However, she was “very confident” that a result would be reached in the next few days.

When asked, she also commented on Hungary’s resistance to an oil embargo. The Federal Foreign Minister said that the oil phase-out was not an easy step. For different countries, this would lead to different challenges due to different dependencies, she underlined.

Germany in the Ukraine war: Özdemir hopes for more wheat after the war and praises Kharkiv advance

Update from May 16, 9:45 a.m.: Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) hopes that Ukraine will be able to export more wheat once the Russian war is over. It is good news that the Ukrainian army fought its way back to the border with Russia at one point, Özdemir said in the ZDF morning magazine. According to a video, a Ukrainian battalion had reached the Russian border in the area around the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Özdemir explained that there are currently only “second or third best solutions” for exporting Ukrainian wheat, namely transport by road, rail and river. The Black Sea city of Odessa has the only Ukrainian port not destroyed or captured by Russia, but this last maritime export route is also blocked. Özdemir explained with a view to the concern about hunger problems all over the world: “The war in Ukraine must end, that would help us.”

Germany and the Ukraine war: Germany’s oil embargo plan – going it alone without the EU?

Update from May 16, 8:05 a.m.: Germany wants to stop oil imports from Russia by the end of the year, even if the EU fails to introduce an EU-wide embargo in the next package of sanctions, the news agency reported Bloomberg citing German government officials. Accordingly, contracts with alternative suppliers would progress and the federal government is confident that it can solve remaining logistical problems in the next six to seven months. The federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz is determined to implement this plan, officials said Bloomberg.

Germany in the Ukraine war: Baerbock calls for an end to Russian bombing

First report: Berlin – Russian attacks continue in Ukraine – and diplomatic efforts are in full swing. At an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was once again the focus. She cited the end of the Russian bombing of Ukraine as a precondition for resuming dialogue with Moscow.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s troops about which some oligarchs fuel cancer rumors, attack Ukraine with all their might. “We are always ready not only to speak, but to finally stop killing people,” said Baerbock at the end of the meeting in Berlin. “But for this to happen, these bombings have to stop,” added the Greens politician from the traffic light coalition.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Foreign Minister of Germany, speaks at a press conference at the end of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Ukraine news from Germany: Baerbock talks about “further skills”

Baerbock also criticized the Russian government for making it clear that the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997 was no longer worth anything. The Founding Act had been unilaterally terminated by Russia. That is why NATO is strengthening the eastern flank. In addition, one must ensure that Finland and Sweden would not be threatened in the event of a possible accession. This also applies to the Baltic partners and the countries on NATO’s southern flank. Accordingly, “further capabilities will be made available there, including we as the Federal Republic of Germany, in order to be able to defend every corner of our common alliance in case of doubt,” said Baerbock.

In the NATO-Russia Founding Act, NATO also committed itself to refraining from permanently stationing “substantial combat troops” in the eastern alliance area. From the point of view of the alliance, however, this obligation was clearly linked to the condition that the security environment, which was positive at the time, did not deteriorate.

Ukraine news from Germany: Places of exchange “literally bombed out”

Also with a view to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Baerbock accused Moscow that “this last form of dialogue was blown up by the Russian side”. In many different formats with many countries, attempts were made again and again to “peacefully solve this conflict, to avert this war of aggression”. However, places of exchange such as the OSCE were “literally bombed out”. At the same time, the minister emphasized that if “even in a brutal world people no longer talk, then that is the end of togetherness”.

In the course of the Ukraine war, NATO could also grow: Finland and Sweden want to enter. In this regard, Baerbock spoke out for a quick admission. You can read more about this in our NATO ticker. (dpa/cibo)