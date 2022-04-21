War Russia Ukraine, “the weapons we need are not on that list”

There war in Ukraine continues from 57 days consecutive, but now a few equilibrium is to change. There Germany came out and decided to break the EU front with a declaration from the Registrar Scholz unequivocal: “We will no longer deliver arms to Ukraine“. The message – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – came loud and clear not only to Kiev but also a Fly. The Germans fear a attack direct of the Russians and also given the very complicated question linked to gasthey decided to do step back. “We asked our defense industry – he explained Scholz – tell us which ones materials can provide us in the short period. Ukraine has this liston which made a choice and we will guarantee the necessary funding “.

But according to the answer of the Ukrainian embassy to Berlin – the Fact continues – it is clear that the two Villages are more and more distant ei diplomatic relations yes. I am complicated quite a lot lately. “The weapons we need – he replies Andriy Melnik – not I am in that list“. Ukraine presses to have part of the 400 Marder tanks at the disposal of the Bundeswehr (the German army). But on this the Chancellor is immovable “ours possibility I am limited“.

