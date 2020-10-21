Perched in the very touristic Bavarian Alps, Berchtesgaden (Germany) is reconfiguring itself. The streets have been deserted since Tuesday, October 20. Residents are prohibited from going out except to go to work, run errands or play sports. “I think it’s really good, I can only support it and wish other people buy into it”, confides a passer-by.

“The tourists out, out. They all have to leave now to make things quieter again”, indicates a woman. Here, in one week, there were more than 270 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest level recorded in Germany. The hotels are banned from accommodating tourists, to the chagrin of traders, who are allowed to open. Schools and nurseries will remain closed. Two weeks of confinement were decreed.

The JT

The other subjects of the news