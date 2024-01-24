Germany in the European Championship semi-finals due to defeats by Austria and Hungary

Before the final game in the European Championship main round, the Germans can already celebrate: Because Austria and Hungary lose their games, the DHB team is already in the semi-finals and will face Denmark.

DGermany's handball players have qualified early for the semi-finals of the home European Championship. After the defeats of Austria and then Hungary on Wednesday, national coach Alfred Gislason's team is already facing their final main round duel this Wednesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Handball Championship, on ARD and on Dyn) with Croatia final semi-finalist.

The first good news came in the afternoon: Austria lost its final main round game against Iceland with 24:26 (8:14) and therefore no longer had a chance of one of the top places. Only the best two in the group qualify for the semi-finals. Subsequently, Hungary, the last remaining competitor of the German Olympic champions, lost to France 32:35.

Austria was one of the surprise teams at this European Championship and sparked a small handball boom at home. With a win over Romania and a draw against the former world champions Spain and Croatia, the ÖHB selection qualified for the second phase of the tournament. There, reaching the semi-finals seemed very close after the success over Hungary and a draw against Germany. But defeats against France and Iceland caused the dream to collapse.

Afterwards, France, although they had already qualified first, made no mistakes and beat the Hungarians, which caused celebrations among the German team led by national coach Alfred Gislason. In the parallel group, world champion Denmark and defending champion Sweden won the semi-final tickets. Sweden will face France on Friday in Cologne, Denmark will face Germany.